Hoey falters at finish as Fox triumphs in playoff

Rico Hoey of the Philippines reacts on the tenth green during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at the TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 08, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario.

MANILA, Philippines — Rico Hoey’s struggles in final rounds resurfaced on Sunday (Monday Manila time), as a late collapse saw him tumble down the leaderboard at the RBC Canadian Open, eventually finishing tied for 36th after a disappointing two-over-par 74.

The tournament, held at the Hamilton Golf and Country Club in Caledon, Ontario, ended with a thrilling four-hole playoff, where New Zealand’s Ryan Fox edged Sam Burns to claim the title.

Hoey had looked poised to contend for a breakthrough PGA Tour win after a bogey-free 64 on Saturday pulled him within three strokes of co-leaders Fox and Matteo Manassero. His strong momentum continued with a birdie on the opening hole of the final round.

But despite reaching regulation on the next eight holes, his putter let him down — his best birdie look was a missed 10-footer on No. 8.

He regained some spark with an eight-foot birdie at No. 10, followed by a pair of pars, including a scrambling save on No. 11. But from there, his game unraveled.

Hoey, backed by ICTSI, missed the 12th green and failed to save par from eight feet. After two more pars, disaster struck on the par-4 16th. A mishit tee shot landed right of the native area, followed by another errant shot into a penalty area. After taking a drop, he reached the green in four, but three-putted from 45 feet — missing an 8-foot bogey putt and the comebacker from 10 feet for double, ending up with a triple-bogey 7.

He bogeyed the 17th after missing a 12-foot par putt, then salvaged a birdie at the last, finishing with a 34-38 for a 74. After starting the day tied for ninth, Hoey dropped 27 spots to finish at 271.

The disappointing close echoed earlier final-round struggles. At the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Hoey shot a final-round 73 to finish tied 52nd after being in contention. At The American Express, he faded with weekend scores of 74 and 76 following an electric 65-63 start.

Still, he’s shown flashes of top form, most recently with a tie for seventh at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he closed with a 64.

Meanwhile, Fox continued his clutch form in playoffs. He fired a closing 66 to tie Sam Burns, who surged with a scintillating 62, both finishing at 262. The duo parred the par-5 18th hole three straight times in sudden death. But on the fourth playoff hole, Fox delivered a superb 3-wood to within seven feet and sank the birdie putt to seal the win.

It marked the Kiwi star’s second playoff victory in five weeks. He also captured the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic with a chip-in birdie in a three-man playoff.