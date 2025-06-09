Jack gives back

MALOLOS, Bulacan – After her unparalleled success with the National University Lady Bulldogs, winning a record string of UAAP championships, Jack Danielle Animam was ready to give up basketball and get a corporate job. The 6’5” center had nowhere else to go, until a school in Taiwan asked her to play there. This led to her getting attention overseas, and making history as the first Filipino basketball player, male or female, to play professionally in Europe and later China. Last Saturday, she went back to her roots and held the first Jack Animam Camp in Malolos, on an open court that had her name painted into it.

“It’s my journey. I look back at where I was 13 years ago. Now that I’ve had all this experience, I want to give back and pay it forward.”

It has been an emotional road for her, and often a lonely one. She had no examples growing up, and moreover, no one who looked like her, was as big as her, who loved basketball. There were no idols, no examples. Jack had to be her own hero, make her own way, be the pioneer. And it wasn’t easy. There were setbacks and rejections every step of the way, but when doors opened, she charged through them.

“Before, when I was a kid, I didn’t have anyone to follow,” says the five-time UAAP champion, holding back tears. “I wish I did. I wish there was someone, and something like this for me to look up to. So I said, maybe I didn’t experience this, but I can be that for other kids.”

Jack has now turned her considerable resources towards tomorrow’s players. Boys and girls enjoyed her camp, and the tutelage of some of the best coaches in the country. Even Animam’s Gilas Pilipinas Women national coach Pat Aquino came over to set the tone for the boys and girls. It opened their eyes to what is possible, dreams that they probably never had before.

“I believe the youth are the future. I mean, who was I?” she says. “I want the kids to believe in themselves. I want them to see me and say, if she can do it, then maybe I can do it, too. We have a bright future in women’s basketball. Maybe someday soon we can make it to the Olympics. I believe that.”

No matter where her journey takes her, even to her dream of playing in the WNBA, Jack will never forget where she came from, never forget flag and country, and never forget to be a bridge for tomorrow’s players. Her hardships will also pay off for future Filipino basketball players. She is making sure that.

