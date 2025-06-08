Gin Kings halt Tropang 5G's streak

Barangay Ginebra's RJ Abarrientos (4) shoots over the defense of the TNT Tropang 5G Sunday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

MANILA, Philippines -- Barangay Ginebra stopped TNT’s six-game winning streak dead on its track, blasting the Tropang 5G, 97-78, in their PBA Philippine Cup matchup Sunday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

The Gin Kings led by as high as 32 points in their wire-to-wire win, which also gave newly acquired TNT guard Jordan Heading a rude welcome to his new team.

RJ Abarrientos provided the spark off the bench for the Gin Kings, scoring 23 points, four rebounds and four assists. Japeth Aguilar chipped in a double-double of 20 markers, 14 boards and two dimes.

Ginebra started the game waxing hot, going up 13-0 and never looked back.

The Gin Kings used the searing start to fuel the rest of the way, as they took a 54-27 lead at the half.

The lead grew to 32, 63-31, in the third quarter after a jumper by Troy Rosario as Ginebra breezed through to the finish line.

The nearest TNT got to was the 19-point deficit at the end of the game.

After the game, Ginebra head coach Tim Cone alluded that fatigue may have had a hand on TNT’s performance, as their opponent played in three games in nine days, including two in the past three days.

“I just don't think we make too big of a deal out of this game. It's an elimination game. They're coming off a six-game winning streak. They played the day before yesterday,” Ginebra head coach Tim Cone said.

“I just don't think they were that ready for our intensity tonight. Obviously, we've been off for a week. We've been planning on this game all week. And it was a big game in terms of standings and top four,” he added.

With the win, the Gin Kings strengthened their bid for a coveted twice-to-beat advantage as they rose to the third spot with a 7-3 record. TNT, on the other hand, dropped to 6-4.

“I just think that we came out with some real ferociousness to start the game, and just were able to carry it through,” Cone said.

“But again, there were some mitigating instances or circumstances that allowed us to get a game like this in tonight But at this point of the conference, when you're battling for that final four spot, you'll take any advantage you can get.”

Stephen Holt and Jamie Malonzo added 12 pointd apiece for Ginebra, while Troy Rosario had 11.

Calvin Oftana powered TNT with 18 points, four steals, three rebounds and one assist. Heading chipped in 10 markers for the Tropang 5G, who lost Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser in the opening minutes of the game after being slapped with a flagrant foul penalty two following an elbow on Rosario during a boxout.

TNT will take on Magnolia on June 13 in their final elimination round game, while Ginebra will wrap up its elimination round against Rain or Shine next Sunday.