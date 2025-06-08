Bossing bent on re-signing Christian David

MANILA, Philippines — Keeping talented big man Christian David with Blackwater is a “priority” for the Bossing, head coach Jeffrey Cariaso said, with the budding star’s contract expected to lapse later this year.

David, the second overall pick in the PBA Season 48 draft, came up huge for Blackwater in their 97-82 victory over the Terrafirma Dyip in their PBA Philippine Cup match Sunday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

The 6-foot-6 forward had 19 points and 12 rebounds to go with four assists and a steal, making 3-of-9 from deep, to help the Bossing snap their six-game losing streak and send Terrafirma to a loss in its potentially final PBA game.

After the game, Cariaso said that while David’s contract is set to expire in September, they are aiming to keep the 26-year-old big man in a Blackwater uniform.

“Honestly, he's priority. We have a few guys expiring at the end of the conference. Christian David is priority,” he said.

“So we will make sure that we sit him down. The idea is to continue going and he deserves it,” he added.

David, for his part, said that it is something he has not really thought about.

“That's something to think about after the conference. I feel like my main focus is to help the team win and finish out this conference strong and then let management and the agents handle it,” he said.

The also-ran Blackwater squad is now holding a 2-8 win-loss record in the All-Filipino conference.

David was one of the bright spots of the Bossing’s dismal performance this season.

“Yeah, he's really stepped up this conference and really is one of our leaders. And it's not just in the scoring department now. It's in rebounds, it's in defending. He's getting a better feel of how it is to play here in the PBA. He's getting a little bit more comfortable,” Cariaso said.

“He understands that every game is a tough game. Every game is a big challenge ahead of him and he's learning that. I'm proud with his work ethic. I'm proud with how he's really come on his own in regards to wanting to improve and being one of our cornerstones for the team. That's a big responsibility for a young guy. So I put Sed [Barefield] there also,” he said.

“I think it's safe and fair to say that our two young guys are the cornerstones of this team. You're going to have to be with them and support them and guide them and coach them through the ups and the downs. There is still a big learning curve and they're slowly getting out of that and understanding again what it takes to be successful in the PBA.”

Richard Escoto led Blackwater in their win over Terrafirma with 21 points and four rebounds. Barefield and RK Ilagan chipped in 12 markers apiece, while BJ Andrade added 10.

Louie Sangalang powered Terrafirma with 24 points. Brent Paraiso and Stanley Pringle backstopped with 12 markers.

The Bossing led by as much as 18 points, 45-27, in the first half.

Terrafirma sliced the lead to just seven, 67-74, in the final 10 minutes of the game, but timely shots by Andrade, Barefield and Troy Mallillin shut the door close on any comeback attempt.

Blackwater will take on the Phoenix Fuel Masters in their season-ending contest on June 13.