Alas overcomes first-set loss to edge Indonesia in Volleyball Nations Cup

MANILA, Philippines -- Alas Pilipinas remained unscathed in the 2025 AVC Women’s Volleyball Nations Cup after overpowering Indonesia, 22-25, 25-23, 25-13, 28-26, Sunday afternoon in Hanoi, Vietnam.

The Philippines came back from a first-set meltdown and showcased its mastery over its Southeast Asian rivals.

UAAP standouts Angel Canino, Alyssa Solomon and Bella Belen led the way for Alas. Canino and Solomon tallied 17 markers apiece, while Belen posted 12 points, eight digs and five receptions.

After trailing by two, 19-21, in the first set, Alas tied things up after a kill by Eya Laure and a service ace by Thea Gagate.

An attack by Indonesia’s Myrasuci was then offset by a service ace by Putri Agustin, but consecutive hits by Indriani Myrasuci and Ersandrina Devega gave Indonesia the first set victory.

The Indonesians then jumped to a huge 9-3 lead in the second set. However, the Philippines regained their form and outscored their opponents 12 to 6 to grab a 16-15 lead after an error by Amallya Tisya.

Indonesia held a slim 21-23 lead late after a de Vega attack, but a block by Dell Palomata, a service ace by Canino and an attack and a block by Belen gave Alas the victory, 25-23.

A much more dominant Philippine side took the third set with ease, and they were a point away from taking the fourth frame, 24-23, after a Fifi Sharma attack.

But an attack by de Vega, as well as an attack error by Canino, gave Indonesia a 25-24 advantage.

The two teams traded points, with Indonesia once again tying things up at 26-all.

However, back-to-back kills by Canino and Shai Nitura gave the Philippines the fourth set and the match, 28-26.

The two teams are almost virtually tied in attacks and service aces, but the Philippines’ edge came at the blocking department. They had 12 blocks compared to Indonesia’s four.

Sharma added seven for the 2-0 Philippines, while Nitura had six, all attacks.

Devega had 22 markers for Indonesia, who fell to 0-2, while Ajeng Viona Adelea had 21.

Up next for Alas Pilipinas is Iran on Monday, 4 p.m.