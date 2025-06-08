^

Yulo adds to Asian tilt medal haul with vault, parallel bars bronzes

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
June 8, 2025 | 3:52pm
Carlos Yulo
FILE / Philstar.com

MANILA, Philippines — Carlos Yulo’s medal haul in the 2025 Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships continues.

A day after bagging a gold medal in the floor exercise event, Yulo won two bronze medals in vault and parallel bars Sunday in Korea.

Yulo, who won the gold medal in the Paris Olympics for vault, settled for bronze in the Asian Championships with a score of 14.333. 

Iran’s Oltafi Mahdi snagged the gold medal in the event with a score of 14.500. China’s Huang Mingqi finished second with 14.400.

Fellow Filipino John Ivan Cruz wound up sixth with a score of 14.150. 

In parallel bars, Yulo also finished third with a score of 14.166. He led the eight-man field for a few minutes, before Japan’s Oka Shinnosuke’s dazzling performance to grab the gold with 14.700. 

Another Japanese, Tsonogai Tomoharu, finished with the silver medal with 14.466. 

Yulo, in his final event of horizontal bar, missed the podium with a score of 12. 

In total, the Filipino double Olympic gold medalist won four medals in the event. He copped a gold medal in floor exercise to go with the three bronze medals for the individual all-around, vault and parallel bars. 

Meanwhile, Yulo’s younger brother, Karl Eldrew, bagged silver in the juniors’ division vault. 

