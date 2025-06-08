^

Sports

Hoey unleashes power game, roars into Canadian Open contention

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
June 8, 2025 | 12:58pm
Hoey unleashes power game, roars into Canadian Open contention
Rico Hoey

MANILA, Philippines — Rico Hoey launched a stirring charge at the RBC Canadian Open on Saturday, firing a flawless six-under-par 64 that not only vaulted him into serious title contention but also signaled a potential career breakthrough on the PGA Tour.

With a blistering mix of power and putting touch, the Filipino-American surged to 11-under 199 after three rounds at the Hamilton Golf and Country Club in Toronto. He now sits in a tie for ninth place, just three shots off the pace set by co-leaders Matteo Manassero and Ryan Fox, who also matched 64s to reach 14-under 196.

Hoey’s third-round brilliance – highlighted by a solid 33-31 card – has reignited hopes for his maiden PGA Tour victory. He is part of a stacked leaderboard packed with seasoned contenders, including Byeong Hun An, Cameron Young and first-round leader Cristobal Del Solar, all sharing the ninth spot.

With just 18 holes left in the $9.8-million championship, Hoey finds himself perfectly poised for a thrilling Sunday showdown with Hun An.

After opening with rounds of 66 and 69, Hoey found his rhythm early in Round 3, converting a routine two-putt birdie on the par-5 first hole. Though he narrowly missed several makeable birdie chances on the front nine, he stayed patient and dialed in.

He ignited his round with a birdie on the eighth, drilling a seven-footer after unleashing a monster 321-yard drive that underscored his fearsome length off the tee.

The back nine saw Hoey elevate his game further. He tapped in for birdie on No. 10, sank a slick 12-footer on No. 12, then followed it up with a clutch 20-footer on the par-4 15th.

On the closing par-5 18th, Hoey again showcased his explosive distance, reaching the green in two and narrowly missing an 18-foot eagle putt, settling instead for a final birdie that capped off one of his best rounds of the season

Hoey’s power game was on full display throughout the day. He hit 13-of-14 fairways for a remarkable 92.86% driving accuracy – virtually unheard of for a bomber – and averaged over 300 yards off the tee.

His longest drive, a booming 365-yarder on the 16th, put an exclamation point on a day in which he routinely put himself in ideal scoring positions.

Despite hitting just 12 greens in regulation, Hoey made up for it with a sizzling short game, needing just 25 putts to navigate the tricky greens. His putting and course management allowed him to capitalize on scoring chances while avoiding costly mistakes.

The 29-year-old former University of Southern California standout, backed by ICTSI, is no stranger to high-level competition. He posted three top-10 finishes in his rookie PGA Tour season in 2024, highlighted by a runner-up finish at the ISCO Championship and a tie for third at the Shriners Children’s Open.

Though his 2025 campaign started on shaky ground – missing the cut in seven of 17 events – Hoey appears to be peaking at the right time. A recent top-10 finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic hinted at a turnaround, and his performance this week in Canada could mark the breakthrough he’s long been working toward.

Now, just three shots back and riding a wave of momentum, Hoey, a former Philippine team standout, has a golden opportunity to seize his first PGA Tour title. He will tee off in the final round alongside Hun An at 1:15 a.m. (local time), fully aware that another low round could etch his name into history.

GOLF

RICO HOEY
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sabalenka rues 'worst final' as French Open hopes blown off course

Sabalenka rues 'worst final' as French Open hopes blown off course

8 hours ago
Aryna Sabalenka called her loss to Coco Gauff in the French Open "the worst final" she has ever played after an...
Sports
fbtw
Haliburton game-winner stirs NBA Finals frenzy

Haliburton game-winner stirs NBA Finals frenzy

By Alder Almo | 1 day ago
Tyrese Haliburton’s game-winning shot that shocked the fancied Oklahoma City Thunder, 111-110, Thursday (Friday Manila...
Sports
fbtw
Beermen repel Painters for fourth straight win

Beermen repel Painters for fourth straight win

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 16 hours ago
 The San Miguel Beermen survived a furious comeback rally by Rain or Shine, keeping the Elasto Painters at bay, 120-111,...
Sports
fbtw
Return of the comeback

Return of the comeback

By Joaquin M. Henson | 14 hours ago
Comebacks aren’t rare in pro boxing.
Sports
fbtw
Returning Yulo cops Asian artistic gymnastics bronze in Korea

Returning Yulo cops Asian artistic gymnastics bronze in Korea

2 days ago
Sports
fb tw
Latest
abtest
Gutsy Gauff fights back to beat Sabalenka to French Open crown

Gutsy Gauff fights back to beat Sabalenka to French Open crown

8 hours ago
Coco Gauff battled back from a set down to beat world number one Aryna Sabalenka in a Grand Slam final for the second time...
Sports
fbtw
Yulo&rsquo;s reign continues

Yulo’s reign continues

By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
Carlos Yulo returned to his favorite stomping ground and copped the men’s floor exercise gold medal in the Senior Asian...
Sports
fbtw
Could it be Novak&rsquo;s last French Open?

Could it be Novak’s last French Open?

14 hours ago
Jannik Sinner battled past Novak Djokovic in a gripping French Open semifinal on Friday to book a first Grand Slam final meeting...
Sports
fbtw
PVL Draft: Capital1 has eyes on Belen

PVL Draft: Capital1 has eyes on Belen

By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
Unless there’s a last-minute change of heart, Capital1 is expected to exercise its No. 1 overall pick on collegiate...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with