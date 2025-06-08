Hoey unleashes power game, roars into Canadian Open contention

MANILA, Philippines — Rico Hoey launched a stirring charge at the RBC Canadian Open on Saturday, firing a flawless six-under-par 64 that not only vaulted him into serious title contention but also signaled a potential career breakthrough on the PGA Tour.

With a blistering mix of power and putting touch, the Filipino-American surged to 11-under 199 after three rounds at the Hamilton Golf and Country Club in Toronto. He now sits in a tie for ninth place, just three shots off the pace set by co-leaders Matteo Manassero and Ryan Fox, who also matched 64s to reach 14-under 196.

Hoey’s third-round brilliance – highlighted by a solid 33-31 card – has reignited hopes for his maiden PGA Tour victory. He is part of a stacked leaderboard packed with seasoned contenders, including Byeong Hun An, Cameron Young and first-round leader Cristobal Del Solar, all sharing the ninth spot.

With just 18 holes left in the $9.8-million championship, Hoey finds himself perfectly poised for a thrilling Sunday showdown with Hun An.

After opening with rounds of 66 and 69, Hoey found his rhythm early in Round 3, converting a routine two-putt birdie on the par-5 first hole. Though he narrowly missed several makeable birdie chances on the front nine, he stayed patient and dialed in.

He ignited his round with a birdie on the eighth, drilling a seven-footer after unleashing a monster 321-yard drive that underscored his fearsome length off the tee.

The back nine saw Hoey elevate his game further. He tapped in for birdie on No. 10, sank a slick 12-footer on No. 12, then followed it up with a clutch 20-footer on the par-4 15th.

On the closing par-5 18th, Hoey again showcased his explosive distance, reaching the green in two and narrowly missing an 18-foot eagle putt, settling instead for a final birdie that capped off one of his best rounds of the season

Hoey’s power game was on full display throughout the day. He hit 13-of-14 fairways for a remarkable 92.86% driving accuracy – virtually unheard of for a bomber – and averaged over 300 yards off the tee.

His longest drive, a booming 365-yarder on the 16th, put an exclamation point on a day in which he routinely put himself in ideal scoring positions.

Despite hitting just 12 greens in regulation, Hoey made up for it with a sizzling short game, needing just 25 putts to navigate the tricky greens. His putting and course management allowed him to capitalize on scoring chances while avoiding costly mistakes.

The 29-year-old former University of Southern California standout, backed by ICTSI, is no stranger to high-level competition. He posted three top-10 finishes in his rookie PGA Tour season in 2024, highlighted by a runner-up finish at the ISCO Championship and a tie for third at the Shriners Children’s Open.

Though his 2025 campaign started on shaky ground – missing the cut in seven of 17 events – Hoey appears to be peaking at the right time. A recent top-10 finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic hinted at a turnaround, and his performance this week in Canada could mark the breakthrough he’s long been working toward.

Now, just three shots back and riding a wave of momentum, Hoey, a former Philippine team standout, has a golden opportunity to seize his first PGA Tour title. He will tee off in the final round alongside Hun An at 1:15 a.m. (local time), fully aware that another low round could etch his name into history.