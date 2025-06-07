^

Beermen repel Painters for fourth straight win

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
June 7, 2025 | 10:25pm
Beermen repel Painters for fourth straight win
San Miguel's CJ Perez (77) puts up a layup against the defense of the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters.
(PBA Images)

MANILA, Philippines -- The San Miguel Beermen survived a furious comeback rally by Rain or Shine, keeping the Elasto Painters at bay, 120-111, to win their fourth straight game in their PBA Philippine Cup matchup Saturday at the Cagayan de Oro City Convention Center.

The coveted twice-to-beat advantage is now within reach for San Miguel, which rose to 7-2 in the season, just behind the top-seeded NLEX Road Warriors. The Elasto Painters, on the other hand, dropped to 6-4.

CJ Perez erupted with 33 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and three steals. Don Trollano backstopped with 24 markers, four boards, three steals, a dime and a swat, while June Mar Fajardo had 20, nine and four.

The Beermen were leading by just five, 30-25, at the end of the first quarter. They then heated up in the next frames and could not be stopped.

Their lead grew to as much as 25 points, 83-58, after a layup by Fajardo in the third quarter.

But Rain or Shine slowly dug out of the hole, moving to within single digit, 87-96, in the fourth quarter as Adrian Nocum exploded.

Led by Nocum, the Elasto Painters sliced the deficit to just one, 102-103, with 5:06 remaining.

But a 7-0 run of San Miguel pushed the lead back to eight, 110-102, within the three minute mark of the game.

A 3-pointer by Andrei Caracut broke the blitz, but finishing touches by Fajardo and Perez, as well as late free throws by Chris Ross, iced the contest.

Things got chippy late, with Ross, Clarito and Nocum getting called for technical fouls as tensions flared.

But cooler heads eventually prevailed as the buzzer sounded.

Marcio Lassiter added 16 points for San Miguel while Juami Tiongson chipped in eight.

Caracut and Nocum powered Rain or Shine with 24 and 22 points, respectively. Clarito added 17 markers.

The Elasto Painters will finish their elimination round against Barangay Ginebra, while San Miguel will take on Converge next.

