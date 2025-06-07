Alas Pilipinas flattens Mongolia in AVCÂ Nations Cup opener

Alas Pilipinas flattens Mongolia in AVC Nations Cup opener

MANILA, Philippines — Alas Pilipinas had a dominant start to the 2025 AVC Women’s Volleyball Nations Cup, sweeping Mongolia, 25-18, 25-16, 25-14, on Saturday in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Vanie Gandler and Angel Canino led the charge for the Philippines, with the former scoring 16 points and the latter adding 11.

Gandler delivered 13 attacks, two service aces, and a block, while Canino chipped in 10 attacks and a block.

The opening set was tight early on, with the teams tied at 13-all following a service error by Dell Palomata. But Alas surged ahead with a 10-3 run, capped by a Gandler kill, to claim the first set.

The Philippines established a more comfortable cushion in the second frame, thanks to timely hits from Gandler, Palomata, and Eya Laure.

Mongolia stayed within striking distance, trimming the deficit to three, 16-19, after a block point by Purevsuren Enkhkhuslen. But that proved to be their final point of the set, as Alas closed with a 6-0 run, sealed by a Ninjbolor attack error, to go up 2-0.

In the third set, Alas blew the match wide open, turning a 14-9 edge into a 25-14 victory, with Bella Belen, Fifi Sharma, Shai Nitura, and Gandler delivering clutch plays down the stretch.

Laure finished with seven points, while Belen, Palomata, and Thea Gagate each tallied six.

Ganbaatar Saruulgerel paced Mongolia with 13 points, while Ganbold Enkhnaran added 10.

The Philippines returns to action on Sunday against Indonesia.