Romero, Eala, Filipino curlers gain House recognition

Philstar.com
June 7, 2025 | 4:09pm
Alex Eala
Facebook / Alex Eala

MANILA, Philippines — The House of Representatives has commended colleague and sports patron Mikee Romero along with 19-year-old tennis sensation Alex Eala and the Philippine Curling team through a series of resolutions for taking Philippine sports to a higher level in the international scene.

Romero, who is also a representative for the 1Pacman Party-list in the congress, helped introduce the country to the world of polo after leading his team, GlobalPort, to landmark victories in the biggest tournament of the sport.

GlobalPort scored a gutsy 15-10 stunner over defending champion Park Place in the CV Whitney Cup held in Wellington, Florida, marking the first time an Asia-based team competed and won in the event.

“It was a historic win for Globalport… and a greater victory for Honorable Romero as the first Filipino player to score a goal in the opening leg of three prestigious events making up the Gauntlet of Polo,” the resolution read.

Romero, who is serving his final term in Congress, was also recognized for his long standing support and involvement in various sports, including basketball, volleyball and baseball, and for his leadership role in the development of polo in the Philippines.

Like Romero, the 19-year-old Eala brought honor to the country after becoming the first Filipina to break into the Top 100 of Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) rankings following an impressive run in the 2025 Miami Open.

She also participated as part of the main draw for the first time in the French Open.

Also lauded was the Philippine Men’s Curling Team, which brought home the country’s first gold medal in the 9th Asian Winter Games held in Harbin, China last February.

ALEX EALA

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

MIKEE ROMERO
