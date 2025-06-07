Four on the floor: Yulo extends gold streak in Asia

Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo’s winning performance at the #ParisOlympics2024 Men's Artistic Gymnastics- Floor Exercise Finals on Saturday August 4, 2024 (PH time).

MANILA, Philippines — Give Carlos Yulo the floor, and he will surely shine.

Yulo bagged the gold medal in the floor exercise at the 2025 Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships on Saturday afternoon in Korea.

He scored a total of 14.600 in his routine — with a 5.7 difficulty score and 8.8 in execution — to top the eight-man competition.

Kazakhstan’s Karimi Milad placed second with 14.400, while Korea’s Moon Geonyoung completed the podium with 14.033.

With the win, Yulo retained his floor exercise title at the Asian Championships for the fourth consecutive year.

The floor exercise is one of the two Olympic gold medal events for Yulo. He won golds in floor exercise and vault in Paris last year.

Meanwhile, Yulo missed out on the podium in the still rings event of the competition.