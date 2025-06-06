^

Road Warriors rally to trounce Hotshots

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
June 6, 2025 | 10:08pm
NLEX's Robet Bolick
(PBA Images)

MANILA, Philippines -- The NLEX Road Warriors stormed from 19 points down and outlasted the Magnolia Hotshots, 107-95, in their PBA Philippine Cup matchup Friday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

In a battle of the top teams, NLEX shook off a sluggish first quarter and heated up in the second and third frames to grab the victory.

Robert Bolick led the charge for the Road Warriors, finishing with 25 points, nine rebounds and five assists to make up for his seven turnovers. Xyrus Torres backstopped with 22 markers and two dimes, while Brandon Ramirez had 18 points and nine rebounds.

Magnolia led by 19 points, 32-13, in the first quarter after a layup by Jerrick Ahanmisi.

But from that point on, NLEX exploded for a 21-6 run capped by a Ramirez layup to cut the deficit to four, 34-38.

With the Hotshots leading by two, 46-44, at the half, the Road Warriors finally took the lead in the third quarter and never looked back.

NLEX outscored Magnolia 36-24 in the frame to take an 80-70 lead.

The Hotshots stayed within striking distance in the fourth, cutting the lead to eight, 80-88, after an Aris Dionisio layup.

But an 11-2 run capped by a Bolick trey pushed the lead to 17, 99-82, the biggest of the game.

Finishing touches by Bolick and Policarpio shut the door on comeback attempts, as consecutive 4-point shots made by Paul Lee and Jerom Lastimosa came up a little too late.

Policarpio chipped in 12 markers, six boards and two dimes for NLEX, with Javee Mocon following suit with 10.

Zav Lucero carried the load for Magnolia with 23 points and 12 rebounds. Ian Sangalang had 21 markers. Lastimosa and Lee added 17 and 16 points, respectively, for Magnolia.

The Road Warriors now rose to the top of the standings with an 8-2 record, while Magnolia dropped to 7-3.

NLEX will try to finish the eliminations with three straight wins as it takes on NorthPort in the final game of the elims, while Magnolia will try to bounce back against the TNT Tropang 5G.

