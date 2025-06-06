^

TNT routs Blackwater for sixth straight win

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
June 6, 2025 | 8:36pm
TNT's Simon Enciso (1)
(PBA Images)

MANILA, Philippines -- The TNT Tropang 5G rolled to their sixth straight victory in the PBA Philippine Cup after a 108-82 demolition of the Blackwater Bossing Friday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

The Grand Slam-seeking TNT strengthened its bid for the coveted twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinals as they rose to 6-3, a record they share with Barangay Ginebra and Rain or Shine.

Simon Enciso was productive in more than 18 minutes of play, finishing with 19 points on an efficient 5-of-8 shooting. Kelly Williams turned back the clock with 15 markers and seven boards.

The game was close through the midway point of the second quarter, with a Troy Mallillin jumper cutting the Tropang 5G’s lead to two, 32-34.

But a massive 20-6 run capped by a triple by Williams made it 54-38 in favor of TNT.

The onslaught continued in the third quarter, with the Tropang 5G outscoring Blackwater 33-21 in the frame to grab an 87-61 advantage.

The lead grew to as much as 29 points, 94-65, after a 3-pointer by Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser, which basically shut the door on any comeback attempt with 8:21 left.

Calvin Oftana finished with 14 markers for TNT, while Ganuelas-Rosser had 12. Poy Erram added Kim Aurin  11 and 10 points, respectively, for the winning team.

Christian David and Sedrick Barefield posted 13 points apiece for the also-ran Bossing, who dropped to 1-8 in the season.

TNT will take on Ginebra and current top seed Magnolia in its final two assignments of the eliminations, while Blackwater will face Terrafirma and Phoenix in their last games of the season.

