Marcial leads Filipino boxers in Pacquiao-Barrios undercard

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
June 6, 2025 | 5:46pm
From left: Jhack Tepora, Eumir Felix Marcial and Sean Gibbons

MANILA, Philippines -- Olympian Eumir Marcial will be back in the ring, bannering some Filipino boxers who are seeing action in the undercard of Manny Pacquiao’s fight against Mario Barrios in Las Vegas next month.

According to MP Promotions president Sean Gibbons, Marcial will be taking on American Alexis Gaytan in an eight-round middleweight non-title bout.

“Ever since I started boxing, the reason I started I was so inspired by Manny Pacquiao as a kid when I watched him fighting on TV. It was my dream to always fight along and eventually and to be on a card with Manny Pacquiao,” the Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist said in a statement.

And now, that dream is set to come true.

The 29-year-old Marcial is holding an undefeated record in professional boxing with five wins. He has knocked out three of his opponents, including Thoedsak Sinam during their fight back in Manila last year.

But it will not be easy, as he will be taking on the dangerous Gaytan, who is holding a 17-10 record with six knockouts.

“My dream has come true. I represented the Philippines in the Olympics with pride, won the bronze, but my real dream was to fight alongside with the hall of famer and eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao. And on July 19, my dream is coming to become a reality,” Marcial said.

Pacquiao, who will be battling Mario Barrios in the main event, said that he is happy to help Marcial fight under his promotion.

“When I started my promotional company Manny Pacquiao Promotions, I looked up to help my fellow Filipino boxers as I didn’t have that early platform. So, I am very happy to help Eumir Marcial fight under my banner MP promotions,” Pacquiao said.

“Happy as well to help Eumir and the rest of other Filipino boxers under my banner MP Promotions.”

And it seems that Marcial isn't the only Filipino boxer who will see action in the July 19 card at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

According to a post by Viva Promotions, which is owned by Sean Gibbons’ son Brendan, former world champions Mark Magsayo and Jerwin Ancajas are also “all set to make their return” in the event.

"Filipino boxers from MP Promotions had their after run workout with Manny Pacquiao at the Fortune Boxing Gym in California today. Magsayo, Ancajas, & Marcial are all-set to make their return on Pacquiao-Barrios undercard this coming July 19th!" the Facebook post read. 

The boxers are also training with Pacquiao. Their fights, though, are still yet to be announced.

Philstar.com has reached out to Sean Gibbons for confirmation, but none was given as of publishing time.

The 46-year-old Pacquiao is returning to the professional boxing ring almost four years since his previous fight – a unanimous decision loss against Yordenis Ugas.

