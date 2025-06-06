adidas bares historic kicks for Kevin Quiambao

MANILA, Philippines — Sports apparel brand adidas is set to launch historic basketball player-edition shoes.

adidas has unveiled its first Filipino player-edition footwear with the Adizero Select 3.0 KQ63.

The shoes highlights former La Salle superstar and two-time UAAP Most Valuable Player Kevin Quiambao, who is now making strides in the Korean Basketball League.

The pair of shoes was also designed by Filipino toy artist Quiccs.

adidas, in a statement, called the new shoes a “bold and meaningful collaboration” between the athlete and the artist.

“One of the fastest rising stars in the country and this generation as a whole, KQ63 aims to be a reflection of KQ’s athlete journey so far – from the courts of his hometown of Muntinlupa to the grand stages of Korea – and even what continues to lie ahead for him,” the statement read.

“At the helm of the partnership is Quiccs in yet another collaboration with adidas and helping bring KQ’s story to life through the footwear,” it added.

The shoes were first debuted by Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green back in April during the NBA’s Filipino Heritage Night.

“It’s been a privilege to have played a part in this player edition footwear, and it has served as one of the biggest inspirations for me to keep working and playing hard on the court,” Quiambao said.

“adidas has been one of my biggest supporters from the start, so I’m very excited to be a part of this collaboration with both adidas and Quiccs as I continue my journey as an athlete,” he added.

The “KQ63” colorway features a striking neon pink base with crisp white stripes, which, according to adidas, “merges KQ’s favorite color to wear on-court with Quiccs’ signature street-meets-mecha aesthetic.”

“Having been able to work with adidas the last six years, it continues to be an accomplishment to collaborate, and especially now more so with Kevin Quiambao who has proven himself to be a generational talent. I feel very honored not only to have worked with him but also to have another opportunity to represent Filipino artistry once more with adidas,” Quiccs said.

Aside from the lightstrike cushioning for explosive speed and agility and the breathable textile upper for all-game comfort, the shoes also showcase the unique “KQ63” detailing.

“This release underscores adidas Philippines’ commitment to celebrating homegrown icons by bridging performance and culture through meaningful local collaborations,” adidas said.

The pair of kicks will retail for P5,800 and will be available for early release on June 11, 2025 at FootLocker stores. General release will follow on June 12 at adidas stores, online at adidas.com.ph, the adidas App and various retailers.