^

Sports

Haliburton hits game-winner as Pacers take NBA Finals opener vs Thunder

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
June 6, 2025 | 11:18am
Haliburton hits game-winner as Pacers take NBA Finals opener vs Thunder
OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA - JUNE 05: Tyrese Haliburton #0 of the Indiana Pacers scores a basket with .3 seconds remaining during the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game One of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center on June 05, 2025 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.
Matthew Stockman / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines -- Tyrese Haliburton once again saved the day for the Indiana Pacers.

The Pacers storm back from a double-digit deficit to take Game 1 of the NBA Finals over the Oklahoma City Thunder, 111-110, Friday morning (Manila time) at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma.

In a see-saw battle in the fourth quarter, it was Haliburton who made the biggest shot of the game.

Trailing by one, with about 10 seconds remaining after a miss by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Haliburton took the ball against the Thunder defense.

He then pulled up against Cason Wallace and hit a midrange jumper to push the Pacers ahead, 111-110, with 0.3 seconds left.

The Thunder had a last chance to grab the win, but Alex Caruso’s inbound lob was tipped away as time expired.

Pascal Siakam led the Pacers with 19 points, 10 rebounds and three assists. Obi Tobbin provided the spark with 17 markers and five boards, while Myles Turner had 15 markers and nine boards. 

Haliburton had a double-double of 14 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. Andrew Nembhard chipped in 14 as well. 

NBA Most Valuable Player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 38 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals and hit big shots down the stretch, but his missed jumper within the final 15 seconds set the stage for Haliburton’s game-winner. 

Jalen Williams backstopped with 17, while Lu Dort had 15. 

The Thunder led by as much as 15 points in the game, 94-79, after a Williams dunk. 

But slowly, the Pacers dug themselves out of the hole. 

They played catchup the entire way, and took the lead only after Haliburton’s game-winner. 

The Pacers are now three wins away from their first NBA championship.

Game 2 will be on Monday (Manila time) at the same venue.

BASKETBALL

INDIANA PACERS

NBA

OKC THUNDER
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
WBC chief says ranking Pacquiao as No. 5 welterweight a 'mistake'

WBC chief says ranking Pacquiao as No. 5 welterweight a 'mistake'

By Dino Maragay | 1 day ago
The president of the World Boxing Council (WBC) has admitted it was a “mistake” installing Manny Pacquiao high...
Sports
fbtw

Meralco opens BCL Asia bid

By Joaquin M. Henson | 13 hours ago
Meralco begins its campaign in the second Basketball Champions League Asia edition against host Shabab Al Ahli at the Saeed Bin Maktoum Sports Hall in Dubai tomorrow night (10 p.m., Manila time).
Sports
fbtw

TNT beefs up ahead of playoffs

By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
Slowly, injury-hit TNT is inserting pieces to its grand slam bid in the PBA Season 49 Philippine CupDealing with health issues that sidelined guards Jayson Castro, Rey Nambatac and recently, Jelo Razon, the Tropang...
Sports
fbtw
Rain or Shine rookie out for rest of Philippine Cup due to hand injury

Rain or Shine rookie out for rest of Philippine Cup due to hand injury

1 day ago
 Rain or Shine’s Felix Lemetti was reported out for the remainder of PBA Philippine Cup after suffering a left-hand...
Sports
fbtw
Why a comeback?

Why a comeback?

By Lito A. Tacujan | 13 hours ago
Like the air he breathes, it becomes second nature to the man.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Hoey finishes strong, fires 66 to trail by 5

Hoey finishes strong, fires 66 to trail by 5

By Jan Veran | 4 hours ago
Rico Hoey rebounded from an early stumble with a blistering finish, birdying the last two holes to card a four-under 66 in...
Sports
fbtw
Upset in the making?

Upset in the making?

By Joaquin M. Henson | 13 hours ago
The NBA Finals reel off today (8:30am, Manila time) with top-seed Oklahoma City battling Indiana in a 2-2-1-1-1 hosting format...
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic downs Zverev, sets up clash with Sinner

Djokovic downs Zverev, sets up clash with Sinner

13 hours ago
Novak Djokovic said beating Alexander Zverev on Wednesday was a “testament” to his ability to compete at the highest...
Sports
fbtw
Back-in-form Avaricio rules ICTSI Forest Hills

Back-in-form Avaricio rules ICTSI Forest Hills

13 hours ago
Chanelle Avaricio reclaimed her dominance on the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour with a commanding performance, capturing the...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with