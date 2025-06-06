Haliburton hits game-winner as Pacers take NBA Finals opener vs Thunder

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA - JUNE 05: Tyrese Haliburton #0 of the Indiana Pacers scores a basket with .3 seconds remaining during the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game One of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center on June 05, 2025 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

MANILA, Philippines -- Tyrese Haliburton once again saved the day for the Indiana Pacers.

The Pacers storm back from a double-digit deficit to take Game 1 of the NBA Finals over the Oklahoma City Thunder, 111-110, Friday morning (Manila time) at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma.

In a see-saw battle in the fourth quarter, it was Haliburton who made the biggest shot of the game.

Trailing by one, with about 10 seconds remaining after a miss by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Haliburton took the ball against the Thunder defense.

He then pulled up against Cason Wallace and hit a midrange jumper to push the Pacers ahead, 111-110, with 0.3 seconds left.

The Thunder had a last chance to grab the win, but Alex Caruso’s inbound lob was tipped away as time expired.

Pascal Siakam led the Pacers with 19 points, 10 rebounds and three assists. Obi Tobbin provided the spark with 17 markers and five boards, while Myles Turner had 15 markers and nine boards.

Haliburton had a double-double of 14 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. Andrew Nembhard chipped in 14 as well.

NBA Most Valuable Player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 38 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals and hit big shots down the stretch, but his missed jumper within the final 15 seconds set the stage for Haliburton’s game-winner.

Jalen Williams backstopped with 17, while Lu Dort had 15.

The Thunder led by as much as 15 points in the game, 94-79, after a Williams dunk.

But slowly, the Pacers dug themselves out of the hole.

They played catchup the entire way, and took the lead only after Haliburton’s game-winner.

The Pacers are now three wins away from their first NBA championship.

Game 2 will be on Monday (Manila time) at the same venue.