Hoey finishes strong, fires 66 to trail by 5

MANILA, Philippines — Rico Hoey rebounded from an early stumble with a blistering finish, birdying the last two holes to card a four-under 66 in the opening round of the RBC Canadian Open in Toronto on Thursday (Friday Manila time).

The strong effort put him in a tie for 18th at the par-70 TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley, where Thorbjorn Olesen and Cristobal Del Solar set the early pace.

The Filipino shotmaker, backed by ICTSI, shook off a bogey on the opening hole with birdies on Nos. 3 and 6, before closing with a fiery 34-32 performance. Despite a late stumble on No. 16 off a three-putt miscue, Hoey birdied the last two holes to finish strong in the $9.8-million PGA Tour event.

Hoey is aiming to bounce back from a tied 66th finish at last week’s Charles Schwab Challenge and surpass his season-best result of a tie for seventh at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

But with the leaderboard stacked with power hitters and precision players, he faces a tall order to remain in strong contention.

Olesen, from Denmark, surged into the lead with a blistering nine-under 61. He jumpstarted his round with three birdies and an eagle on the par-5 18th, then caught fire on the front nine with five more birdies, including a closing stretch of three straight from No. 6.

Del Solar matched him at the top with a flawless 30 at the front, highlighted by three straight birdies from the fifth. The Chilean continued his run with birdies on three of the first four holes at the back and added two more on Nos. 14 and 16. A bogey on the 17th, however, denied him the solo lead, as he settled for a 10-under 61.

American Cameron Champ trailed the co-leaders by one after a bogey-free 62, while compatriot Jake Knapp stood at solo fourth with a 63.

Hoey’s round had a rocky start as he struggled off the tee, finding the rough twice and missing the green on the par-5 first. He chipped to within 16 feet but couldn't save par. After steadying with a par on the second, he drained a 15-footer for birdie on the third and picked up another on the sixth with a pinpoint approach to three feet.

He narrowly missed birdie chances on Nos. 7 and 8 before settling for par on the ninth. A steady stretch of pars on the back was interrupted by a six-foot birdie on the par-3 14th and a 13-footer on the 15th. A three-putt bogey on the next momentarily stalled his charge, but he responded with a monster 38-foot birdie on the 17th and capped his round with a two-putt birdie on the 18th to put himself in the early mix.