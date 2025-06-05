^

Returning Yulo cops Asian artistic gymnastics bronze in Korea

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
June 5, 2025 | 9:41pm
Philippines' Carlos Edriel Yulo reacts after competing in the artistic gymnastics men's vault final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris, on August 4, 2024.
AFP / Lionel Bonaventure

MANILA, Philippines — It has been almost a year since the Philippines’ first double Olympic gold medalist, Carlos Yulo, competed. 

In his first competition back from the Paris Olympics, Yulo brought home the bronze medal in the 2025 Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships in Korea. 

The 25-year-old Yulo finished third in the men’s all-around, garnering 83.632 points. 

The pride of the Philippines scored 14.433 in floor exercise, 13.100 pommel horse, 13.633 in rings, 14.500 in vault, 14.166 in parallel bars and 13.800 in horizontal bar.

Japan’s Oka Shinnosuke, who brought home the gold in the Paris Olympics’ all-around, reigned supreme in Korea with 85.131 points. 

Japan’s Hasegawa Tsuyoshi came in second with 83.965. 

Yulo came up short in defending the all-around title that he took home last year in Uzbekistan. 

Still, the 4-foot-11 dynamo reached the finals of parallel bars, rings, horizontal bar, vault and floor exercise.

Meanwhile, other Filipino gymnasts also saw action in the Asian Championships.

Juancho Besana placed 22nd with 71.164; John Ivan Cruz was 29th with 60.664; Justine Ace de Leon was 31st with 59.164; and Jhon Romeo Santillan finished 55th with 18.066. 

CARLOS YULO

GYMNASTICS
