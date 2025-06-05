^

Avaricio back on top, snares ICTSI Forest Hills Classic crown

June 5, 2025 | 4:30pm
Avaricio back on top, snares ICTSI Forest Hills Classic crown
Chanelle Avaricio poses with her championship trophy.
ANTIPOLO, Philippines – Chanelle Avaricio reclaimed her dominance on the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour with a commanding performance, capturing the ICTSI Forest Hills Classic title by a stunning six-stroke margin over Mafy Singson after a steady final-round 71 at the Forest Hills Golf and Country Club’s Nicklaus course here on Thursday.

The 27-year-old former Alabama State standout rode the momentum of a flawless second-round 65, building a comfortable three-shot cushion that allowed her to play the final 18 holes with poise and composure. Taking advantage of the par-5s on the back nine while steering clear of risky plays, Avaricio cruised to a trouble-free 54-hole total of five-under 208.

“It’s nice to win again. It’s been a long time,” said Avaricio, who last hoisted an LPGT trophy in 2023 when she rallied from eight strokes behind to edge Sarah Ababa by one in Negros Occidental.

Not even a double-bogey on the 14th — where she had to punch out from a tough lie and ended up three-putting — could rattle Avaricio, who remained composed and unthreatened as Singson and the rest of the field failed to capitalize.

Holding a four-shot lead heading to No. 18, Avaricio said she didn’t think much about her cushion. Instead, she focused on execution – finding the fairway, reaching the green and calmly two-putting to seal the runaway victory.

“I just wanted to keep myself grounded and finish the round strong,” said Avaricio, who expressed gratitude to her parents, friends, supporters and sponsors after snapping out of a slump with the emphatic win – a triumph she credited more to hard work than motivation.

“I’ve been working hard and hoping my game would finally come together in this tournament. It wasn’t really about motivation – it was more about the effort and preparation I put in,” added Avaricio, who is set to resume her campaign in Thailand during the LPGT break.

A dominant force during the 2022 LPGT season, Avaricio later tested the waters in the US circuits before returning to local competition.

Her 2024 season had so far been winless – highlighted by a runner-up finish to Daniella Uy in Bacolod. She missed cut in the ICTSI-WWL Group Philippine Ladies Masters in February then later placed fifth at Pradera Verde and tied for fourth at Eagle Ridge.

A gutsy opening-round 72 set the tone for the week. Avaricio then shifted into high gear in Day 2, carding a bogey-free six-under card at the tricky par-71 course to pull ahead of Singson.

In the final round, after Singson birdied the first hole to apply early pressure, Avaricio answered with a birdie on No. 3, hiking her lead to four as Singson bogeyed the second hole.

She never looked back.

While Singson and the chasing pack, which included Tiffany Lee, Sarah Ababa, Kristine Fleetwood and Kayla Nocum, struggled to keep up, Avaricio remained steady, eventually sealing her first win of the season.

Avaricio claimed the P175,000 top purse, while Singson, who closed with a 74 for a 214 settled for second and pocketed P82,000.

Singson, the Eagle Ridge leg winner after edging Florence Bisera in a playoff, started strong but couldn’t maintain her momentum and struggled down the stretch.

Lee carded an even-par 72 to finish solo third at 216 worth P66,000, while Mikha Fortuna turned in a 71 for fourth at 218. Bisera shot a 72 to tie for fifth with Sarah Ababa, who slipped with a 76, both finishing at 220.

Martina Miñoza and Chihiro Ikeda matched 70s to share seventh at 221, while Princess Superal settled for ninth with a 74 for a 222. Nocum faltered with a 76 to end at 223, while Fleetwood stumbled with an 81, falling into a tie for 11th at 225 with Gretchen Villacencio, who shot a 75.

