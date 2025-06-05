US-bound Quiambao eyes NBA Summer League spot

Gilas Pilipinas' Kevin Quiambao (28) gestures to the bench during the Philippines' clash against Hong Kong on Sunday, November 25, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

MANILA, Philippines — Another Filipino baller is out to shoot his shot in the NBA.

Gilas Pilipinas forward Kevin Quiambao is flying to the United States next week for a personal training with hopes of landing a spot in the NBA Summer League— and ultimately the NBA down the road.

The two-time UAAP MVP will begin his journey with a training session in Sacramento, California, where he’s also hoping to meet Kings assistant coach and former Gilas captain Jimmy Alapag.

From there, Quiambao will seek full exposure and connection for a slot in the NBA Summer League set on July 10-20 in Las Vegas, following the footsteps of Gilas teammate Kai Sotto.

Sotto, the 7-foot-3 Filipino wunderkind, went undrafted in the 2022 NBA Rookie Draft but saw action in the 2023 NBA Summer League before finding his home in the Japan B. League.

Quiambao announced his decision during the launch of his own collaborative sneaker with Adidas, making the most out of his availability while the Korean Basketball League is in the offseason break.

The 24-year-old La Salle product is coming off an explosive debut year in his international pro league with the Goyang Sono Skygunners in the KBL as he averaged all-around numbers of 16.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.3 steals.

Quiambao only played 23 games after having to finish his La Salle stint first in the UAAP as Goyang finished with a 19-35 slate en route to an early exit at eighth place in the 10-team KBL.

He recently signed an extension with the Skygunners until 2027 but that doesn’t mean his ultimate NBA dream is already out of the picture.

Aside from trying his NBA luck, Quiambao’s US training is also part of his personal preparations for Gilas’ campaign in the 2025 FIBA Asia Cup on August 5-17 in Saudi Arabia.