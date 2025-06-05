^

Sports

WBC chief says ranking Pacquiao as No. 5 welterweight a 'mistake'

Dino Maragay - Philstar.com
June 5, 2025 | 1:30pm
Filipino boxer Manny Pacquiao attends the press conference at the NOVO at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on June 3, 2025, ahead of his July 19 WBC welterweight title fight against Mexican-US boxer Mario Barrios. Pacquiao on June 3 shrugged off concerns about his decision to return to boxing at the age of 46 as he prepares for next month's world welterweight title comeback against Mario Barrios. The charismatic Filipino boxing icon stunned the sports world last month after announcing he would take on Barrios, four years after his last fight ended in a disappointing defeat.
AFP / Patrick Fallon

MANILA, Philippines — The president of the World Boxing Council (WBC) has admitted it was a “mistake” installing Manny Pacquiao high in its ranking of welterweight fighters.

In a video posted by Fight Hub TV, WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman said they will rescind the move to install Pacquiao as their fifth-ranked contender to WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios.

Nevertheless, the sanctioning organization already gave its blessing for Pacquiao to challenge Barrios on July 19 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas (July 20 Manila time).

“The World Boxing Council regulations allow legendary boxers who receive a license from a boxing commission and who pass all their exams to compete for the title,” Sulaiman explained.

The WBC’s move to give Pacquiao a high ranking and allow him to fight for its title in his return was met with criticism from the boxing community, as the Filipino icon hasn’t fought professionally in four years.

The last time Pacquiao took the ring as a pro was in 2021, when he lost to Yordenis Ugas, in what turned out to be a setback that sent him to retirement.

By the time Pacquiao announced he is coming out of retirement to take on Barrios for the WBC 147-lb strap, it had been reported that the WBC has made him the No. 5 contender — which, as it turns out, will no longer be the case.

“We made a mistake in ranking him No. 5, and that caused confusion among the media and fans, obviously saying, ‘Why is he ranked if he hasn’t fought?” What happened is that permission was granted, the fight was authorized, and we’ll talk again on July 20 to see how it went,” Sulaiman added.

“I think we’re going to remove him from the rankings with the clarification that he will fight based on the regulations.”

BOXING

MANNY PACQUIAO

MARIO BARRIOS

WBC

WORLD BOXING COUNCIL
