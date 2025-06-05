^

Phoenix's Cullar displays professionalism, sees action while still mourning dad's passing

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
June 5, 2025 | 11:48am
Phoenix's JC Cullar (26)
(PBA Images)

MANILA, Philippines -- Phoenix may have already bowed out of the quarterfinals in the PBA Philippine Cup, but a grieving JC Cullar still suited up for the Fuel Masters Wednesday.

Phoenix defeated the also-ran NorthPort Batang Pier, 118-107, giving them their third win in 10 matches.

But with one remaining contest, the Fuel Masters are already out of playoff contention.

Despite this, head coach Jamike Jarin stressed the professionalism of his squad, as he underscored the strength of guard Cullar, whose father died the day before the game.

Cullar played seven minutes in the win to have four points and dish out four assists.

After the game, Jarin said they are dedicating the win to the Cullar family.

“Yeah, we really feel for the family. So it's hard, 'di ba. Being a professional, I'm sure he wanted to be with his family. But he said he wanted to be with his family also here. And I'm sure his dad wanted him to play, so he played,” the coach said.

“So you have to give a shoutout to him, di ba. That's hard, 'di ba, that's hard. But our hearts go to the Cullar family,” he added.

Big man Jason Perkins, for his part, also lauded the “positive and strong” guard out of College of Saint Benilde.

“I'd like to share with JC, it's really hard to play after that happens with your family. He has a flight at 2 a.m., but he still had the strength to come out and play, and he played well tonight,” he said.

“And JC hasn't been anything but positive and strong. And I think that really inspired and motivated us today. Like yesterday in practice, we wouldn't even be able to tell. He was in there getting shots up before and after. He stayed positive and he works hard,” he added.

“So yeah, shoutout to JC, and prayers to his family as well.”

Perkins filled up the statsheet with 26 points, eight rebounds and four assists, while Kai Ballungay had 17 markers and nine boards.

Joshua Munzon powered the Batang Pier with 32 points and seven rebounds to go with five assists, three steals and a block. The debuting Calvin Abueva had 18 points and seven rebounds.

Phoenix’s final game of the season will be against the Blackwater Bossing on Friday, June 13.

Latest

