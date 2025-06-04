Eala falls to Czech foe, exits Birmingham Open

MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala ran out of steam in the homestretch to drop a three-set duel against Czech Republic’s Linda Fruhvirtova, 5-7, 7-6(5), 1-6, on the way out of the 2025 Birmingham Open on late Tuesday in England.

The 20-year-old Filipina sensation held her ground in the first two sets but absorbed a near shutout in the decider for another Round 1 exit like in the doubles divisions of her flat debut this grass season.

Eala, WTA No. 73, was ranked higher over the WTA No. 152 Fruhvirtova, and was seeded third in the tourney but could not live up to that lofty billing in the match that lasted almost three hours.

Fruhvirtova, also 20, scored 10 aces and forced seven double faults on Eala with the majority coming in the third set marked by a 5-0 finishing kick.

She had four aces in the final set alone, thus setting up a Round 2 duel against France’s Jana Fett after her easy 6-3, 6-4 win over home bet Jodie Burrage.

Eala and Swiss partner Rebeka Masarova the other day also fell to the second-seeded tandem of Ellen Perez and Storm Hunter from Australia, 6-4, 6-4, in Round 1 of the doubles play.

It’s the third first-round exit for Eala in her debut in big time tournaments against the sport’s titans after barging into the Top 100 of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) to qualify in the main draws of all majors and WTA 1000 events.

Before her transition to grass as part of her preparations for the 2025 Wimbledon on June 30 to July 11, she also had a quick 0-6, 6-2, 3-6 loss on clay court against WTA No. 88 Emiliana Arango of Colombia in the first round of the French Open last month.

Her lone second-round stint was in the French Open doubles with Mexican partner Renata Zarazua after a 7-5, 6-4 win over Emily Appleton of Great Britain and Yvonne Cavalle-Reimers of Spain in Round 1.

They eventually folded to Olga Danilovic of Serbia and Anastasia Potapova of Russia, 6-1, 6-3, in the next round.