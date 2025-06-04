^

Alas Pilipinas tests mettle in AVC Nations Cup

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
June 4, 2025 | 3:31pm
It will be a busy start for the country as it plays five games in the first six days, taking on Mongolia in the opener Saturday, Indonesia Sunday, Iran Monday, New Zealand Wednesday and Kazakhstan Thursday in the tough six-team Pool B.
MANILA, Philippines — Alas Pilipinas, armed with its best roster to date, seeks to continue making significant strides in the international scene as it plunges into action in the AVC Women’s Volleyball Nations Cup set June 7-14 in Hanoi, Vietnam.

The Filipinas arrived Wednesday in the Vietnamese capital with their 16-player lineup that included collegiate superstar Shaina Nitura, who will make her national team debut after a supernova UAAP rookie performance this season.

Included in that stacked squad were Jia de Guzman, Dawn Catindig, Bella Belen, Angel Canino, Eya Laure, Alyssa Solomon, Vanie Gandler, Thea Gagate, Fifi Sharma, Dell Palomata, Jen Nierva and Julia Coronel.

Also making their first Alas appearances are Lams Lamina, Cla Cloresco and Leila Cruz.

The other pool consists of Vietnam, Australia, India, Hong Kong and Chinese Taipei.

Alas is hoping to match, if not eclipse, its breakthrough third-place finish last year at the Rizal Memorial Finish.

It hopes to do well in this tournament that gives ranking points for a chance to qualify into the Nations League and a ticket to next year’s Asian Championship.

