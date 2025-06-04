^

Sports

Stags boost rebuilding efforts, recruit RJ Colonia

Philstar.com
June 4, 2025 | 1:20pm
Stags boost rebuilding efforts, recruit RJ Colonia
RJ Colonia (left) will have to undergo one-year residency before he could play for the Stags.

MANILA, Philippines — Another promising player in RJ Colonia has joined the rebuilding San Sebastian College-Recoletos Stags, the team management announced on Wednesday, June 4.

The arrival of the 6-foot-1 shooting guard, who was once a member of the training pool of the National University, will give coach Rob Labagala plenty of options in choosing the core of the team.

The management team, headed by Jackson Chua, was thankful to NU for allowing Colonia to transfer to SSC-R with dispatch, adding that they will take good care of his growth.

Colonia, however, will have to undergo one-year residency before he could play for the Stags.

Colonia is the latest in a long list of newcomers in the team.

Among the players that were recruited by Chua and company were Jhuniel dela Rama, brothers Jordi and Jaime Gomez de Liaño, Ian Cuajao, NUNS’ Gab Nepacena, Matt Acosta and Thomas Pillado, and Diliman College’s Axl Taporco.

The Stags intend to revive their glory days after years of disappointments.

SSC-R has once the dominated the oldest collegiate league in the country highlighted by its five straight championships from 1994-1998.

NCAA

RJ COLONIA

SAN SEBASTIAN

STAGS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Superal banners LPGT cast

Superal banners LPGT cast

1 day ago
Princess Superal tees it up this week armed with renewed focus and confidence, but the multiple Order of Merit champion will...
Sports
fbtw
Fortheo netfest slated

Fortheo netfest slated

14 hours ago
The inaugural Fortheo National Juniors Tennis Championships kicks off tomorrow at the Jethro Sports Center in Valenzuela City,...
Sports
fbtw
Quiban leads by 1 after eagle-spiked 65 in Forest Hills Classic opener

Quiban leads by 1 after eagle-spiked 65 in Forest Hills Classic opener

21 hours ago
Justin Quiban, back from an overseas campaign, returned to local turf with flair, carding an eagle-spiked six-under-par 65...
Sports
fbtw
Fleetwood, Nocum gain share of LPGT lead

Fleetwood, Nocum gain share of LPGT lead

21 hours ago
Surprises marked the opening round of the ICTSI Forest Hills Classic as Kristine Fleetwood and Kayla Nocum surged to the top...
Sports
fbtw
Is Martin next Manny?

Is Martin next Manny?

By Joaquin Henson | 14 hours ago
WBO No. 2 superbantamweight Carl Jammes Martin passed the stiffest test so far in his boxing career as he decked Mexican veteran...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Alcaraz cruises into French Open semis with Sinner-'inspired' performance

Alcaraz cruises into French Open semis with Sinner-'inspired' performance

6 hours ago
Carlos Alcaraz said his ruthless quarterfinal performance at Roland Garros was partly "inspired" by rival Jannik...
Sports
fbtw
Young stars sparkle as Thunder, Pacers seek first NBA titles

Young stars sparkle as Thunder, Pacers seek first NBA titles

6 hours ago
Powered by young star talent and deep rosters, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers open the NBA Finals on Thursday...
Sports
fbtw
'Rested' Pacquiao defends decision to return to boxing at 46

'Rested' Pacquiao defends decision to return to boxing at 46

6 hours ago
Manny Pacquiao shrugged off concerns about his decision to return to boxing at the age of 46 as he prepares for next month's...
Sports
fbtw
Knicks fire Thibodeau as coach after NBA playoff exit

Knicks fire Thibodeau as coach after NBA playoff exit

6 hours ago
Tom Thibodeau was fired as coach of the New York Knicks, three days after his team was ousted from the NBA playoffs by the...
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic hits new milestones

Djokovic hits new milestones

14 hours ago
Novak Djokovic sailed into a record 19th French Open quarterfinal on Monday, while world No. 1 Jannik Sinner dismantled Andrey...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with