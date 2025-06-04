Stags boost rebuilding efforts, recruit RJ Colonia

RJ Colonia (left) will have to undergo one-year residency before he could play for the Stags.

MANILA, Philippines — Another promising player in RJ Colonia has joined the rebuilding San Sebastian College-Recoletos Stags, the team management announced on Wednesday, June 4.

The arrival of the 6-foot-1 shooting guard, who was once a member of the training pool of the National University, will give coach Rob Labagala plenty of options in choosing the core of the team.

The management team, headed by Jackson Chua, was thankful to NU for allowing Colonia to transfer to SSC-R with dispatch, adding that they will take good care of his growth.

Colonia, however, will have to undergo one-year residency before he could play for the Stags.

Colonia is the latest in a long list of newcomers in the team.

Among the players that were recruited by Chua and company were Jhuniel dela Rama, brothers Jordi and Jaime Gomez de Liaño, Ian Cuajao, NUNS’ Gab Nepacena, Matt Acosta and Thomas Pillado, and Diliman College’s Axl Taporco.

The Stags intend to revive their glory days after years of disappointments.

SSC-R has once the dominated the oldest collegiate league in the country highlighted by its five straight championships from 1994-1998.