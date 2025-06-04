^

Philippine weightlifting chief upbeat on medal hopes in 2028 Olympics

Philstar.com
June 4, 2025 | 8:12am
Patrick Lee (left) and Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas President Monico Puentevella Monico Puentevella
PSA

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines’ successful stint in the recent International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) Youth and Junior World Championships in Lima, Peru is a very good sign for the country heading to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

This early, Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas President Monico Puentevella is predicting a battle between powerhouse China and underdog Philippines in the next Summer Games.

“In the World Youth last month, China won five gold medals and the Philippines won five golds also. That’s why in the Los Angeles Olympics, it will be a fight between China and the Philippines,” said Puentevella in Tuesday’s Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum at the conference hall of the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

“Ang Pilipinas, maliit lang ang budget compared to China pero five golds din tayo. Before, ang layo natin sa China. Parang panaginip lang. Twenty kilos ang agwat,” added the former PSC commissioner, and former congressman and mayor in Bacolod City.

“I want to see another gold medal in the Olympics,” added Puentevella, who personally witnessed Hidilyn Diaz’ rise to fame after winning the gold medal, the first for the Philippines, in the Tokyo Games after three previous stints in the Olympics, including a silver medal finish in Rio in 2016.

Puentevella was joined in the forum presented by San Miguel Corporation, PSC, Philippine Olympic Committee, MILO, Smart/PLDT, and the country’s 24/7 app ArenaPlus by weightlifting coach and SWP official Patrick Lee, whom the latter described as “one of the main reasons why Philippine weightlifting is going up.”

In the world youth meet in Peru, Jay-R Colonia of Zamboanga City delivered two gold medals (clean and jerk, and total) plus a silver (snatch) in the men's youth 49kg; Alexsandra Ann Diaz, also from Zamboanga City, won golds in women's 45kg snatch and total and the bronze in the clean and jerk; and 

Cebuano Althea Bacaro added one more gold in the women's 40kg category.

Zamboangueña Angeline Colonia delivered a silver (snatch) and bronze (total) medals in the Junior women's 45kgs. She was fourth in the clean and jerk.

“People abroad are also talking about them. Mananalo tayo ng giold sa Los Angeles,” added Puentevella, who also thanked Sen. Sonny Angara for helping open the door for weightlifting’s entry into the Palarong Pambansa as a demonstration sport.

Puentevella cited the rise in the number of Filipino weightlifters making it to the Olympics from two in 2016, three in 2020 and four in 2024.

“When you beat China, you will surely qualify to the Olympics,” he said.

