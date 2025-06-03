^

Thousands take part in Lazada Run 2025

Philstar.com
June 3, 2025 | 6:29pm
The run ended up to be a vibrant celebration of fitness, perseverance and community.

MANILA, Philippines — Over 10,000 running enthusiasts added healthy lifestyle to cart as they took part in the Lazada Run 2025 on Sunday at the SM Mall of Asia Complex.

The run, a vibrant celebration of fitness, perseverance and community, saw Dickiyas Mendioro and Jessa Mae Roda top the 21K category in this race organized by RUNRIO.

Mendioro clinched the men’s title in one hour, 10 minutes, and 56 seconds, besting Ricky Organiza (1:13:10) and Ritchie Estampador (1:17:50); while Roda topped the women's side with her time of one hour, 29 minutes, and six seconds, outpacing Maricar Camacho (1:31:15) and April Rose Diaz (1:36:57).

James Darrel Orduña also blazed through the men’s 10K clocking in at 32 minutes and 19 seconds, ahead of David Keller (33:33) and Jevie Rebutazo (34:00); as Edna Magtubo ran away with the women's crown with her time of 39 minutes and three seconds to hold off Kim Mangrobang (40:28) and Eloisa Cusi (0:41:25).

Karl Oxales ruled the 5K among the males as he finished in 16:40, trailed by Mark Angelo Biagtan (17:12) and Robin Angeles (20:10); while Jonalyn Elijeran got the fastest time among females at 23:59, edging out Queen Michelle Duran (26:12) and Rea Mae Hamiladan (26:51).

There was also a special 5K race for Pop Mart where participants who registered through the shop got special freebies, spicing up an already vibrant race day.

The Lazada Run 2025 was made possible by the Department of Tourism-Love the Philippines, together with adidas, UnionBank, Gatorade, SIP Plus, SIP, NYXSYS Philippines, and SM MOA Complex, with Lanson Place Manila, Hop Inn Hotel, and Nichols Airport Hotel serving as hotel partners.

