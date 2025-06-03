Fleetwood, Nocum gain share of LPGT lead

ANTIPOLO, Philippines – Surprises marked the opening round of the ICTSI Forest Hills Classic as Kristine Fleetwood and Kayla Nocum surged to the top with identical one-under-par 70s at the challenging Nicklaus course here on Tuesday.

Fleetwood, unaccustomed to leading a Ladies Philippine Golf Tour field, found herself in unfamiliar territory after an eagle on the par-5 16th powered her to a strong backside 34. Despite nerves creeping in over the closing stretch, she carded three clutch birdies to offset four bogeys, salvaging a 36-34 round.

“It was quite a relief,” said Fleetwood, describing her eagle, which came after a superb 5-iron second shot to within six feet. “I was trying to save pars coming in but started putting pressure on myself. After each bogey, I just tried to cover it up with a birdie.”

Fleetwood, who placed 13th and 24th in the first two LPGT events at Pradera Verde and Eagle Ridge respectively, said she was surprised by her own performance. Her roller-coaster frontside finish of birdie-bogey-birdie-bogey-bogey-birdie-bogey illustrated the tightrope she walked en route to the lead.

She also credited her support system, especially her mother, and expressed hope for a steadier showing in the second round.

“I just want to make more putts and save pars on holes where I miss the green in regulation,” she said.

Nocum matched Fleetwood’s effort with a bogey-free 70 that was built on consistency and calm execution. She birdied the par-5 10th — her starting hole — despite a faulty drive as she hit a superb third shot from 195 yards set up a 12-foot make.

The rest of her round featured pars, showcasing patience and resilience on the undulating layout.

“I hit a lot of fairways and gave myself good birdie looks, but the putts just wouldn’t drop,” said Nocum, who tempered her expectations due to an ankle injury sustained two weeks prior. “Honestly, I didn’t think I’d even be able to play. I was just focusing on staying steady and playing my game.”

When asked about her second-round approach, she kept it simple: “Be patient. I was glad I had the strength and discipline to commit to my shots, especially when the wind picked up.”

Lurking just one shot behind is Mafy Singson, one of the tour’s rising stars, who carded an even-par 71 after offsetting two bogeys with birdies on Nos. 13 and 16.

Coming off a playoff win over Florence Bisera at Eagle Ridge last March, Singson remained a serious threat in the P1-million championship organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc.

Close behind at one-over-par 72 are seasoned contenders Chanelle Avaricio and Princess Superal, while Gretchen Villacencio also thrust herself into early contention with a gutsy opening round.

Avaricio, once a dominant force before campaigning in the US, overcame a costly triple bogey on No. 12 by carding three birdies and a bogey, showcasing her resilience, while Superal, who previously reigned on the local circuit before shifting focus to the Japan tour, likewise stayed within striking distance with a steady round highlighted by a birdie against two bogeys.

Villacencio also put herself in the mix despite a double bogey on No. 11, thanks to two birdies and a bogey, eyeing her first tour breakthrough.

Just behind at 73 are Sarah Ababa, Velinda Castil, Tiffany Lee, Pamela Mariano and multi-Order of Merit winner Harmie Constantino, while one more stroke back at 74 are Mikha Fortuna, Apple Fudolin and Chihiro Ikeda.

Bisera and Martina Miñoza struggled with 75s.

With just two rounds remaining in the P1-million, 54-hole event sponsored by ICTSI and supported by official apparel Kampfortis Golf, a thrilling battle looms between the upstarts and the tour’s battle-tested veterans as they chase glory at the Nicklaus-designed layout.