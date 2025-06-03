^

Philippines-China weightlifting showdown seen in 2028 Olympics

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
June 3, 2025 | 4:41pm
MANILA, Philippines — The Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas is relying on its young talents with hopes of producing potential Olympians and champions like its best product — Tokyo Games gold winner Hidilyn Diaz-Naranjo.

“We and China were the talk of the International Federation after we won as many gold medals as China,” said SWP chief Monico Puentevella during Tuesday’s PSA Forum referring to the World Youth and Junior Championships in Lima, Peru last month.

“They are now predicting that it will be a fight between China and us in the LA (Olympics),” he added.

Puentevella’s optimism came from the Philippine team that looked eye to eye with powerhouse Chinese and captured 10 mints courtesy of Johdi Peralta, Alexandra Diaz, Ian delos Santos and Jay-R Colonia.

Delos Santos appeared the most impressive as he beat a Chinese in his division.

“We’re hoping to have four or five qualifiers in LA and, barring injuries, Ian Delos Santos might be one of them,” said Puentevella, who was accompanied by national team coach Patrick Lee.

