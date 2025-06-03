^

Donaire pulls off a Pacquiao, fights for world title

Dino Maragay - Philstar.com
June 3, 2025 | 12:43pm
Nonito Donaire Jr.

MANILA, Philippines — Like his fellow Filipino boxing great Manny Pacquiao, 42-year-old Nonito Donaire Jr. isn’t done chasing glory.

The former four-division world champion is returning to the ring after nearly two years. And also like Pacquiao, it will be for a world title.

The World Boxing Association (WBA) announced that Donaire will take on Chile’s Andres Campos for the WBA interim bantamweight title at the Casino Buenos Aires in Buenos Aires, Argentina on June 14.

Donaire (42-8, with 28 knockouts) has been granted a title shot despite losing his last two fights, including a knockout defeat to pound-for-pound star Naoya Inoue in 2022.

In his next fight, he tried to regain the World Boxing Council (WBC) bantamweight championship vacated by Inoue when the Japanese star moved up in weight. Donaire, however, lost a unanimous to Mexico’s Alejandro Santos in 2023.

Now, the Filipino-American great is following in the footsteps of Pacquiao, who at 46 years old is gunning for another world title on July 19, against WBC welterweight titlist Mario Barrios, 30.

Donaire is also taking on a much younger fighter in Campos (17-2-1, 6 KOs), who is only 28.

He already entered the record books in 2021 when, and at 38 years old, he knocked out Nordine Oubali to win the WBC bantamweight crown — becoming the oldest 118-lb fighter to do so.

Donaire has held titles at flyweight, super flyweight, bantamweight and featherweight. 

