All systems go for Fortheo National Juniors netfest

MANILA, Philippines — The junior tennis scene receives a big boost as the inaugural Fortheo National Juniors Tennis Championships kicks off Thursday, June 5, at the Jethro Sports Center in Valenzuela City, drawing over 200 of the country’s most promising young players for a two-week showcase of grit, skill and passion.

Organized by Palawan Pawnshop-Palawan Express Pera Padala and backed by Fortheo, a leading brand in portable power solutions, the tournament features separate weeks for boys’ and girls’ competitions to accommodate the overwhelming number of entries.

The boys’ division will run from June 5-8, while the girls’ matches are scheduled for June 12-16, covering age groups from 10-and-under to 18-and-under. The boys’ tournament will feature 32-player draws across the 12-, 14-, 16-, and 18-and-under categories, underlining the depth of talent in Valenzuela City and neighboring towns and provinces.

“With more than 200 participants, we had to split the boys’ and girls’ events into separate weeks. This format ensures all matches receive the attention and organization they deserve,” said Bobby Mangunay, PPS-PEPP Sports Program and Development director.

For details and inquiries, contact 0915-404-6464.

Leading the charge in the premier boys’ division are brothers Frank and France Dilao, joined by standouts Gavin Kraut, Jonathan Higa, Karl Almiron, Prince Cuenza, Julio Naredo and Kier Manuel. The 16-and-U category will see top seeds Almiron, Cuenza, and Naredo battling it out, with Jacob Gonzales, Matteo Calingasan, Felizardo Lota III, Kenji Kue and Javier Roque also expected to make deep runs.

In the 14-and-U class, the spotlight is on Calingasan and Gonzales, who are pegged as favorites but will face stiff resistance from a strong field that includes Dean Palaroan, Tyronne Caro, Gabriel Vitaliano, Arjun Chan-Halady, Ben Rañeses and Kenji Kue.

Recent Pagadian City leg winner Tyronne Caro looks to extend his winning streak in the 12-and-U category, but must contend with a tough lineup that includes Gabriel Vitaliano, Andre Zoleta, Maximus Calingasan, Rafael Cablitas, James Harrow, Angelo Alegria and Maximus Delmo.

Also up for grabs in the tournament serving as a vital part of the nationwide junior tennis circuit spearheaded by Palawan Pawnshop president and CEO Bobby Castro are titles in the 10-and-U unisex category, and the 14- and 18-and-under boys’ and girls’ doubles.

The tournament marks Fortheo’s debut in sports sponsorship, with tennis as its initial focus. It is sanctioned by PHILTA (Philippine Tennis Association) and classified as a Group 2 tournament, ensuring that participants gain valuable ranking points and national exposure.

Powered by Tier One Architects, the event is supported by Casandra Resort, Darlings Fine Jewelry, LF Gadgets, Scrambowl, Dunlop, Universal Tennis and ICON Golf & Sports, whose backing underscores the growing corporate interest in grassroots tennis development.