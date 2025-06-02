PVL, weightlifting execs take the podium at PSA Forum

MANILA, Philippines — The Premier Volleyball League (PVL) and the Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas (SWP) will be the center of discussion in the first session of the Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum for the month of June.

Taking on the PVL side are PVL President Ricky Palou and Chairman of PVL Control Committee Sherwin Malonzo, while SWP President Monico Puentevella represents the weightlifting part in the public sports program to be held at the conference hall of the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

Palou and Malonzo will be discussing the coming PVL draft on June 8 at the Novotel Manila at the Araneta Center, and what lies ahead for the coming new season.

Puentevella, on the other hand, talks about the staging of weightlifting as demonstration sport in the just concluded Palarong Pambansa in Laoag, Ilocos Norte, as well as the upcoming junior weightlifters who competed in various international meets this year.

The SWP chief also invited the country’s first ever Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz to attend the session that starts at 10:30 a.m.

Presented by San Miguel Corporation, Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, MILO, Smart/PLDT, and the country’s 24/7 sports app ArenaPlus, the Forum is livestreamed via the PSA Facebook page fb.com/PhilippineSportswritersAssociation.

The session is also aired on a delayed basis over Radyo Pilipinas 2 and shared on its official Facebook page Radyo Pilipinas 2 sports.