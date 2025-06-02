Sizzling Singson banners LPGT F Hills Classic field

ANTIPOLO, Philippines – Mafy Singson is entering her fourth straight championship week with more excitement than exhaustion, bringing high energy and confidence into the ICTSI Forest Hills Classic, which blasts off Tuesday, June 1, at the Forest Hills Golf and Country Club's Nicklaus course here.

Fresh off a strong campaign on the China Tour, Singson is eager to showcase her sharpened form and ride the momentum of her recent Ladies Philippine Golf Tour victory. The former amateur standout captured the second leg title at Eagle Ridge last March, edging Florence Bisera in a sudden-death thriller, following a seventh-place finish at Pradera Verde in February.

During the break in the local tour, Singson competed in China and made a splash by co-leading after the first round of the China Golf Women’s Legacy in Sichuan two weeks ago. Though she faded over the final two rounds to finish tied for 24th, the experience proved invaluable.

“I learned a lot about myself and my game these past few weeks,” said Singson. “I’m looking forward to working on a few things and incorporating what I learned into my game.”

Despite the physical toll of a month-long campaign, Singson remains upbeat and energized.

“I actually feel good coming into this week. Even if it’s my fourth straight week of playing tournaments, I’m more excited than tired,” said the ICTSI-backed shotmaker. “I’ve kept my body in condition and hopefully I can perform well.”

She’s also excited to return to Forest Hills. “I’m excited to see familiar faces and play a course I’ve already played before,” she added. “Joining the LPGT is always fun for me. I always look forward to it.”

Singson will face stiff competition from a strong field led by multi-titled Princess Superal, former Order of Merit champion Harmie Constantino, Mikha Fortuna, Chanelle Avaricio, Sarah Ababa, Chihiro Ikeda, Kayla Nocum and Gretchen Villacencio, among others.

Another player to watch is Tiffany Lee, a promising junior and rookie pro who has shown flashes of brilliance despite recent struggles. Lee was in contention at Pradera Verde with back-to-back 71s before slipping with a 77 to finish tied for fifth. She rebounded from an 80-81 start at Eagle Ridge with a closing 73 to place third, and now hopes to deliver a full tournament effort and vie for the title from start to finish.

Also in the field are Apple Fudolin, Velinda Castil, Rev Alcantara, Kristine Fleetwood, Pamela Mariano, Lucy Landicho, Eunhua Nam, Martina Miñoza, Marjorie Pulumbarit and Nikki Colon — all aiming to strike early and contend in the P1-million championship organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc.