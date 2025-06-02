Steely Stark thwarts Korda, ends Europe's major drought at US Womenâ€™s Open

Steely Stark thwarts Korda, ends Europe's major drought at US Women’s Open

Maja Stark of Sweden plays her shot from the fourth tee during the final round of the US Women's Open presented by Ally 2025 at the Erin Hills Golf Course on June 01, 2025 in Erin, Wisconsin.

MANILA, Philippines — Sweden’s Maja Stark delivered a display of nerves, resilience and precision under pressure as she captured her first major championship title at the US Women’s Open in Wisconsin on Sunday (Monday Manila time), defeating World No. 1 Nelly Korda and Rio Takeda by two strokes to make history as the first European to win the prestigious tournament since 2006.

Despite a shaky finish that included bogeys on her final two holes, the 25-year-old Stark never relinquished the lead after seizing it on Saturday. She remained composed under mounting pressure, navigating the undulating terrain and punishing greens of the treacherous Erin Hills course, where many contenders fell away.

Stark’s final-round even-par 72 brought her to a seven-under total of 281, securing the $2.4-million winner’s purse and placing her name alongside Swedish greats like Annika Sörenstam, the last European to win this event 19 years ago.

Her performance, highlighted by a pivotal birdie on the par-4 11th and a clutch two-putt birdie on the par-5 14th, showcased a mix of bold shot-making and poise. It was only her second LPGA Tour win and marked a breakthrough at the major level.

With her victory, Stark earned 60 points toward the 2025 Rolex ANNIKA Major Award, which recognizes the player with the best overall performance across all five major championships in the LPGA Tour season.

She tied for 44th in the season’s first major — the Chevron Championship — won by Mao Saigo in Texas last April.

While Stark soared, Korda’s bid for a third major victory came undone on the greens. She mounted a strong front-nine charge, pulling within one after back-to-back birdies from No. 7, but faltered down the stretch. Her three-putt bogey on the par-3 13th was a decisive blow, followed by a par streak and a bogey at the final hole to close with a 71 and a total of 283.

Korda, who reached regulation on 14 holes and missed just one fairway, was let down by her putter, needing 32 putts overall and missing several makeable birdie opportunities, including an eagle bid at the 14th that could have reignited her charge.

Takeda stayed in contention early with a birdie on the par-4 No. 2, but a costly double bogey on the fifth set her back. She regrouped with birdies on Nos. 11 and 14, yet a bogey on the 17th led to a 72, finishing tied for runner-up honors with Korda.

Stark began the final round with a narrow one-stroke lead over Spain’s Julia Lopez Ramirez and gradually extended her advantage to as many as four shots. Her strategic play and timely birdies proved critical on a course that punished even the slightest misstep.

With the win, Stark became the third Swede to hoist the US Women’s Open trophy and joined an elite group of Swedish major winners that included Annika Sörenstam (10 majors), Anna Nordqvist (3), Pernilla Lindberg, Helen Alfredsson and Liselotte Neumann.

Elsewhere on the leaderboard, Saigo, who led early in the tournament, stumbled with a 73 to end at 284, tying for fourth with South Korea’s Hye Jin Choi (68) and China’s Ruoning Yin (70).