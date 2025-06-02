PBA okays Converge-TNT trade involving Heading, Williams

MANILA, Philippines — Finally final.

Two quarterfinal-bound teams have swapped veteran sweet-shooting guards, as Converge’s Jordan Heading is heading to the TNT Tropang 5G for Mikey Williams.

The one-for-one trade, which was reported last week, is now finalized following approval by the PBA.

The 33-year-old Williams, who has not played in the PBA since 2023 due to contract conflicts, will now have a fresh start with the FiberXers.

He will bring plenty of PBA experience for Converge, being a two-time champion and being named as the Finals Most Valuable Player during those instances.

Williams is a known scorer who is capable of heating up in a hurry. He will fit alongside big men Justine Baltazar and Justin Arana, as well as all-around guard Alec Stockton.

Heading, for his part, will be the answer to the point guard woes of the Tropang 5G.

With Jayson Castro, Rey Nambatac and Jielo Razon all sidelined, the 29-year-old Heading will be a huge boost for the Grand Slam-seeking TNT.

The former No. 1 overall pick of the 2020 PBA Draft’s special draft, though, has not seen action in the ongoing Philippine Cup due to injuries.

Heading, who first played in the PBA last year after being traded to Converge from the Terrafirma Dyip, is expected to set the tone with his playmaking for the Tropang 5G, led by sharpshooters Calvin Oftana and RR Pogoy.

The lefty guard was a strong candidate for the Best Player of the Conference award during the PBA Commissioner’s Cup, averaging 17.8 points, 5.9 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game.