Jahns seeks back-to-back crowns at PGT Forest Hills

ANTIPOLO, Philippines – Keanu Jahns returns to the site of his breakthrough win with tempered expectations but renewed determination, aiming for a back-to-back victory at the ICTSI Forest Hills Classic, which kicks off Tuesday, June 3, at the challenging Jack Nicklaus-designed course here.

“I’m not really expecting anything, as usual. I try to keep myself in the present,” said the Filipino-German standout on the eve of the event. “I know that if I can do that, I usually play my best.”

Jahns stunned the field at Forest Hills last year when he edged Rupert Zaragosa by two shots to capture his maiden Philippine Golf Tour crown. However, his form has been uneven so far this season. He posted a promising tied-for-sixth finish at Pradera Verde in February, but faltered to a joint 17th at Eagle Ridge in March.

Despite the rocky start, he remains quietly confident heading back to familiar territory.

“I’m pretty confident. As long as I can manage the course well enough, I can put up some good scores,” he said.

His motivation has also taken on a deeper, more personal tone since becoming a father last November.

“Of course, I’ve been more motivated since my daughter’s birth,” he shared. “She’s been a huge inspiration.”

Still, balancing work and preparation has been a challenge for the 29-year-old pro. Jahns admitted he hasn’t had the chance to log many on-course practice rounds in the lead-up to his title defense.

“I haven’t had a lot of time for on-course practice because I’ve been busy with work,” he explained. “But I’ve been putting in work on the Trackman, dialing in my distances and especially working on my driver. I didn’t drive the ball particularly well during the first two events.”

Forest Hills’ hilly, undulating terrain, lined with narrow fairways and tricky greens, demands precision and poise. Jahns, however, is sticking to the game plan that brought him glory last year.

“Same strategy,” he said. “But I wouldn’t call it conservative — it’s more of a smart-aggressive style of play. I aim slightly off my target line to account for my natural miss. If I can do that and keep a decent FIR (fairways in regulation) and GIR (greens in regulation) with solid putting, I can shoot good scores.”

But Jahns is well aware that defending his title will be no easy task. The tournament field is stacked with seasoned contenders and hungry young guns, ensuring a fiercely competitive four-day showdown in the P2.5-million championship organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc.

Angelo Que headlines the competition, aiming for a rare hat-trick of titles following victories at Pradera Verde and Eagle Ridge. He is joined by a formidable lineup of local stalwarts, including multi-titled Tony Lascuña, Clyde Mondilla, Jhonnel Ababa, Ira Alido, Guido van der Valk, Reymon Jaraula, Zanieboy Gialon and Zaragosa.

Rising stars are also eager to make their mark. Recent Asian Development Tour leg winner Aidric Chan leads the charge among the young bloods, alongside Carl Corpus, Ryan Monsalve, Hyun Ho Rho, Dan Cruz and Leandro Bagtas.

Adding to the intrigue is Justin Quiban, who is taking a break from his Asian Tour campaign to compete on home soil. The three-time PGT champion is out to rekindle old rivalries and chase a fourth local title.

Meanwhile, a strong contingent of foreign challengers is also out to stir up the title chase. Among them are Hyun Ho Rho, Tae Soo Kim, Atsushi Ueda, Tae Won Kim, Toru Nakajima, Junichiro Katayama, Taewon Ha, Jisung Cheon and Chonkoo Kang.

With a deep field and one of the country’s most demanding courses as the stage, the event promises an intense battle of strategy, shotmaking and mental grit.

Whether it’s veterans seeking to cement their legacy, upstarts chasing their breakthrough, or a father driven by new purpose, Forest Hills is primed once again to witness the drama that defines championship golf.