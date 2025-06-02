^

Team Liquid outlasts ONIC Philippines in thrilling MPL PH Season 15 closer

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
June 2, 2025 | 9:54am
Team Liquid outlasts ONIC Philippines in thrilling MPL PH Season 15 closer
Members of Team Liquid raise their championship trophy.
MPL Phlippines

MANILA, Philippines — Team Liquid Philippines survived reigning champions ONIC Philippines, 4-3, in the grand finals of the 15th season of the Mobile Legends Professional League (MPL) Philippines at the Green Sun Hotel, Makati City late Sunday night.

ONIC Philippines' early aggression in Game 1 was punished by Team Liquid Philippines with crucial team fights of its own by the turtle and lord. Though the Super Family was able to defend its base multiple times, a triple kill from Kiel "Oheb" Soriano was enough to take the opening game.

The tides turned in Game 2 with Team Liquid Philippines being on the offensives, which was neutralized by ONIC Philippines during the lord take as the Super Family managed to pick off four heroes on the side of Team Liquid Philippines. This shifted the momentum of the game and allowed the Super Family to tie the series, 1-1.

A back-and-forth Game 3 saw a meltdown from Team Liquid Philippines despite getting the last lord, only to see ONIC Philippines retaliate by taking down three heroes on the side of the Cavalry to march down the midlane and break the base open. The base siege then went south as ONIC Philippines mounted a good defense, eliminating most of Team Liquid Philippines to take the lead in the series, 2-1.

The Game 4 draft saw pressure on Team Liquid Philippines' Alston "Sanji" Pabico, who saw the last pick of the draft, choosing Selena, which popped off in the crucial game. This even earned Pabico the Most Valuable Player nod after a 4/3/6 KDA and 83% kill participation, leaving ONIC Philippines scrambling and for the Cavalry to tie the series, 2-2, in just 14 minutes and 20 seconds.

A back-and-forth Game 5 saw a long dance by the evolved lord, which finally came to head when Borris "Brusko" Parro initiated a team, engaging Team Liquid Philippines and picking off two players only for the rest of the Cavalry to march down the middle lane to propel themselves to match point, 3-2.

Game 6 saw ONIC Philippines in the driver seat once more, forcing a decider thanks to the plays of Parro on the Chou, which saw a wipeout on the side of Team Liquid Philippines and a quick 14-minute victory to turn the series from a best-of-seven to a knockout match.

The deciding game saw both teams going for their respective comfort picks. But the team fight after the second turtle dictated the match after Team Liquid Philippines secured a triple kill that helped boost their goldlead. Though the Super Family managed to defend the siege after the second lord and take down Sanford "Sanford" Vinuya during the third lord dance, Team Liquid Philippines shut down enough heroes on the side of ONIC Philippines to finish the series.

Alston "Sanji" Pabico won the Finals MVP as well as team-voted award, Greatest Teammate from Infinix.

The win saw the Cavalry's third MPL PH title (their first back when the team was known as ECHO) and a first PH title for head coach, Rodel "Arsy" Cruz, who had previously coached in Myanmar; while players Pabico, Vinuya with their third MPL PH title; and Soriano, Karl "KarlTzy" Nepomuceno, and Jaypee "Jaypee" Dela Cruz their fourth title, having won with previous teams before joining Team Liquid Philippines (then ECHO).

Though the season is over, both ONIC Philippines and Team Liquid Philippines will have a new run as they compete in the Mid-Season Cup happening journey the Esports World Cup in RIyadh, Saudi Arabia in July.

ESPORTS

GAMING

MOBILE LEGENDS
