San Juan, Pangasinan, Batangas turn back foes in MPBL

MANILA, Philippines — The San Juan Knights bunched 19 points in the first half and went on to trounce the Valenzuela City Magic, 90-67, on Monday and share second spot in the Manny Pacquiao presents 1xBet-MPBL 2025 Season at the San Andres Sports Complex.

Trailing, 6-11, the Knights closed the first quarter with 12 straight points to seize control, 18-11, then greeted the second with a 7-point spurt, capped by AC Soberano's back-to-back triples, to pull away for good, 25-11, and rise to 11-1 in the round-robin elimination phase of the 30-team tournament.

San Juan trails pacesetter Nueva Ecija (12-0) and is tied with Abra in the chase for playoff berths. Right behind at 11-2 is Zamboanga SiKat, followed by Quezon Province and Muntinlupa with 10-2 slates.

Pangasinan and Batangas followed suit with hard-earned victories over Davao Occidental, 76-68, and Pasig, 93-86, respectively.

The Pangasinan Heatwaves shook off a cold start through Ian Melencio and Vic Manuel to climb to 7-4, ahead of the Batangas City Rum Masters, who improved to 7-5.

Melencio posted 22 points, five rebounds and five assists, while Manuel tallied 19 points, nine rebounds and two steals as Pangasinan made it back-to-back after a three-game skid.

Other hot Heatwaves were Michael Mabulac with 12 points and a night-high 17 rebounds; and Harvey Pagsanjan with 12 points, four rebounds and five assists.

Davao, which absorbed its fourth straight loss and dropped to 3-6, got 15 points, four rebounds and five assists from Valandre Chauca; 13 points, 11 rebounds and two steals from Samuel Peralta; and 12 points, eight rebounds and two steals from Jeff Comia.

Drawing power from Levi Hernandez, Batangas led after three quarters, 69-66, and held the fort behind Jong Baloria, John Ambulodto and Philip Paniamogan.

Hernandez poured all of his 28 points in that stretch, before Baloria took over by firing 10 of his 12 points in the fourth.

Ambulodto wound up with 15 points and eight rebounds; Mark Niel Cruz with 10 points and nine rebounds; and Paniamogan eight points and five assists.

Pasig, which pulled ahead at 57-48, dipped to 4-6 despite Rocky Acidre's 23 points, spiked by seven triples, five rebounds and two assists; Robbie Manalang's 15 points and 13 assists; and Warlo James Batac's 17 points and three rebounds.

Soberano wound up with 18 points, all from triples, followed by Joseph Ubalde with 13 points, 10 rebounds and two steals; and Jose Manuel Sabandal with 13 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

Other gallant Knights were Royce Alforque with 11 points, five assists and four rebounds; Ron Dennison with 11 points, four rebounds and two assists; and Kraniel Viloria with 11 points and four rebounds.

Valenzuela absorbed its sixth straight defeat and fell to 3-10.

The MPBL goes to Ynares Center Montalban on Tuesday with games pitting Paranaque against Bulacan at 4 p.m., General Santos against Binan at 6 p.m., and Rizal against Bataan at 8 p.m.