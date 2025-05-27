^

Sports

Twin rivalry spices up JPGT Caliraya golf tilt

Philstar.com
May 27, 2025 | 10:10am
Mona (left) and Lisa Sarines
Pilipinas Golf

CALIRAYA, Laguna – The stakes rise and rivalries build up as Lisa and Mona Sarines set out for another thrilling face-off in the girls’ 11-14 division, kicking off the ICTSI Caliraya Junior PGT Championship Wednesday, May 28, at the demanding Caliraya Springs Golf and Country Club.

With berths to the prestigious Elite Junior Finals on the line, the fourth leg of the Luzon Series is more than just another tournament — it’s a proving ground. The Caliraya layout, known for its unpredictable winds, rolling fairways and menacing hazards, is set to test every aspect of the young contenders’ game, adding another layer of drama to the season-long chase.

The Sarines twins have dominated the Luzon circuit so far, with Lisa capturing the first two legs and Mona denying her a sweep with a gritty one-stroke win at Splendido Taal. Their fourth clash promises fireworks, with Lisa aiming to tighten her grip on the top spot and Mona hungry to even the score.

But the title is far from a two-player race. Alexie Gabi, Kelsey Bernardino, Annika Abad, Kendra Garingalao and Eliana Dumalaog are all eager to break the Sarines stronghold and move up the leaderboard in the 36-hole event organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc.

A similarly fierce showdown is shaping up in the boys’ 11-14 division, where Vito Sarines and Race Manhit renew their rivalry. Vito, buoyed by his win at Sherwood Hills and a runner-up finish at Splendido Taal, enters as one of the favorites.

Manhit, who placed second at Eagle Ridge, returns to competition after skipping two legs to focus on academics and is determined to make a strong statement and secure his spot in the North vs South Finals.

Vito Sarines and Manhit, however, will be challenged by a deep field that includes Jacob Casuga, Matthias Espina, Inigo Gallardo, Jose Luis Espinosa, and Peyton Coyiuto, all looking to capitalize on Caliraya’s tricky terrain and jostle for the limited Elite Junior Finals berths.

The intense battle for ranking points continues across all divisions. The boys’ and girls’ 7-10 classes, also set over 36 holes, promise spirited action. Meanwhile, the premier 15-18 division kicks off a grueling 54-hole challenge where resilience and course management will be key.

Patrick Tambalque, fresh off a win at Sherwood Hills, is expected to battle it out with Zachary Villaroman, John Paul Agustin, Geoffrey Tan and Enzo Chan, while Kristoffer Nadales, Nathan Belandres and Vincent Ilagan aim to crash the leaderboard.

On the girls’ side, the rivalry between Levonne Talion and Rafa Anciano continues to captivate. Talion pulled off a dramatic eight-shot comeback to beat Anciano in a playoff at Eagle Ridge, but Anciano responded with a strong showing at Sherwood and a runaway win at Splendido Taal, emerging as the early favorite with Talion looking to rebound.

This fourth Luzon leg is pivotal as players eye a Top 4 finish in their respective categories to clinch spots in the season-ending Elite Junior Finals, set for September 30 to October 2 at The Country Club, where Luzon’s finest will face off against the top performers from the Visayas-Mindanao series in a highly anticipated North vs. South showdown.

Launched by ICTSI in 2023, the Junior PGT series has become the country’s premier grassroots golf program, drawing the best young talents nationwide. With the Visayas-Mindanao swing already underway and only three Luzon legs remaining, the pressure is on — and Caliraya’s challenging conditions ensure no berth will come easy.

GOLF

LISA SARINES

MONA SARINES
