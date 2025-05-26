^

Sports

Leyte's Tajarros completes redemption bid with first Palaro gold

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
May 26, 2025 | 5:24pm
Leyte's Tajarros completes redemption bid with first Palaro gold
Chrisia Mae Tajarros this time pretty much had a coronation run by blazing through the coveted first gold medal unopposed in the 2025 Palarong Pambansa at the Ferdinand E. Marcos Memorial Stadium.
Contributed photo

LAOAG CITY – Chrisia Mae Tajarros of Tanauan National High School did not travel from Leyte all the way here for more than 800 miles to settle for another bridesmaid finish in the secondary girls’ 3,000-meter run.

On a torrid Sunday morning here, the vengeful Eastern Visayas bet this time pretty much had a coronation run by blazing through the coveted first gold medal unopposed in the 2025 Palarong Pambansa at the Ferdinand E. Marcos Memorial Stadium (FEMMS).

The incoming Grade 9 student ran like a grizzled cheetah among a herd of lost sheep by completing the 7.5-lap, 3km race in 10 minutes and 18.6 seconds, thanks to a breakaway in the first 400 meters alone.

There was no looking behind for Tajarros, who braided her long hair last year for a serious redemption bid, with her closest peers Mary Mae Magbanua of CARAGA (10:48.4) and Nathalei Faye Miguel of host Ilocos (10:50.4) coming in more than 30 seconds after.

A swimmer-turned-trackster, she ran extra miles and laps — literally and figuratively — on the entire 28-strong contingent and in the process avenged her silver feat behind now-college student Asia Abucay Paraase of Lapu-Lapu City in her debut last year in Cebu Palaro.

“Nagpapasalamat po ako kay God dahil narinig niya ang mga panalangin at sacrifice ko. Minsan po kasi, kung mag-training ako, umiiyak po. Tapos ‘yung pag-iyak ko, ginagawa ko na lang motivation para makuha ‘yung gintong medalya,” said Tajarros, in tears with his coach Damaso Oledan Jr. at the finish line.

“Worth it po lahat ng pinagpaguran ko. Buong taon, double training po kami kada araw – umaga at hapon, umaraw man o umulan. Doble po lahat,”

Tajarros’ tears, however, weren’t only due to the euphoria of glory. It stemmed from hunger of breaking the Palaro record of 10:03.4 set by her idol Meagay Niñura of Davao Region in 2016 Palaro in Legazpi, Albay for an ultimate Olympic goal down the road.

“Ito po ang best time ko pero gusto ko po ma-maintain po ‘yung pagiging champion ko at mapaghandaan ko na ma-break yung record,” added the eldest daughter of proud fish vendors in San Miguel, Leyte, who will run for a second gold medal in her pet event 1,500m on Thursday.

Like from her roots in Visayas, Tajarros is still a thousand miles away from her ultimate dream – making it to the Olympics and becoming an astronaut. One way or another, count her to make a run for it.

Tajarros’ win was followed by Efosa John Paul Aguinaldo’s victory in secondary boys’ long jump with 6.90m to make it two quick gold mints for Eastern Visayas for an early medal race lead.

Bicol’s Courtney Jewel Trianga ruled the secondary girls’ discus throw (36.72m), Sam Garcia of CALABARZON reigned in elementary girls’ discus throw (33.97m) while Northern Mindanao’s Khint Gimarangan, with 5.50m, captured the gold in elementary boys’ long jump.

CHRISIA MAE TAJARROS

PALARONG PAMBANSA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Nadal 'doesn't miss tennis' after retirement

Nadal 'doesn't miss tennis' after retirement

9 hours ago
Rafael Nadal said on Sunday (Monday Manila time) he "doesn't miss tennis much" after retiring from the sport...
Sports
fbtw
Alas Pilipinas embark on stacked overseas schedule

Alas Pilipinas embark on stacked overseas schedule

6 hours ago
Alas Pilipinas will bring its act overseas within the next two months, with the world championship-bound Alas Men harnessing...
Sports
fbtw
Japanese nails LPGA breakthrough in runaway fashion; Pagdanganan ties for 26th

Japanese nails LPGA breakthrough in runaway fashion; Pagdanganan ties for 26th

By Jan Veran | 8 hours ago
Bianca Pagdanganan showed early promise with an opening-round 68 that placed her in a four-way tie at the top. However, she...
Sports
fbtw
Major player transfers continue to rock Philippine college basketball world

Major player transfers continue to rock Philippine college basketball world

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 days ago
Let’s take a look back at some of the notable, needle-moving transfers in collegiate basketball in the past few ye...
Sports
fbtw
Romero makes history, enters Top 25 of world polo rankings

Romero makes history, enters Top 25 of world polo rankings

1 day ago
In a moment that will be etched in the annals of Philippine sports history, businessman, lawmaker and sportsman Mikee...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Japan's Iwai wins Mexico crown for first LPGA title

Japan's Iwai wins Mexico crown for first LPGA title

9 hours ago
Japan's Chisato Iwai birdied five of the first six holes to seize command on her way to winning the Mexico Riviera Maya...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas Youth off to flying start

Gilas Youth off to flying start

By Olmin Leyba | 18 hours ago
Host Philippines is off and running in the FIBA U16 Asia Cup SEABA Qualifiers.
Sports
fbtw
Romero rides into history

Romero rides into history

By Nelson Beltran | 18 hours ago
With a rousing debut in the 2025 Gauntlet of Polo, Filipino businessman, lawmaker and sportsman Mikee Romero made history...
Sports
fbtw

Athletes ready for Asian meet

By Joaquin Henson | 18 hours ago
A 15-strong Philippine team made up of 10 men and five women is ready to spring into action at the 26th Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, South Korea, starting tomorrow until Saturday.
Sports
fbtw
Sabalenka triumphs, Eala falls

Sabalenka triumphs, Eala falls

18 hours ago
World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka cruised into the second round of the French Open on Sunday with a 6-1, 6-0 win over Russia’s...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with