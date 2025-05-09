Tropang 5G overcome Dyip curse

TNT's Calvin Oftana (8) shoots over Terrafirma's Kevin Ferrer during their PBA Philippine Cup clash Friday evening at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

MANILA, Philippines — Terrafirma Dyip has had the number of the TNT Tropang 5G in the past two conferences.

The lowly Dyip won just one game on each the Governors’ Cup and the Commissioner’s Cup – both tournaments ruled by TNT – and these wins came against the Tropang 5G.

This time around, however, TNT broke the curse and dealt the free-falling Dyip their fifth straight loss in the PBA Philippine Cup, 110-74, Friday at the PhilSports Arena.

The Grand Slam-seeking Tropang 5G, who lost their first three games of the conference, have now strung together two straight wins.

Calvin Oftana carried the offensive load for TNT with 22 points and four rebounds, to go with three blocks in 23 minutes of play. Poy Erram added 19 markers and four boards in 17 minutes, while Rey Nambatac had 12 points, four rebounds and three assists.

“We just wanted to make sure na hindi masayang yung huling panalo namin. I thought we had a big win against San Miguel, and we wanted to follow it up with another good effort this time,” TNT head coach Chot Reyes said.

It was a wire-to-wire win for the Tropang 5G, who jumped to a double-digit lead as early as the first quarter and never looked back.

They were leading by 13, 31-18, at the end of the first quarter, and hiked it to as much as 18, 51-33, in the second quarter.

But it was at the third frame when TNT completely left Terrafirma at their rear-view mirror, unleashing a 37-point quarter compared to the Dyip’s 17 that broke the game wide open, 88-52.

The lead grew to as much as 46 points, 102-56, after back-to-back 3-pointers by CJ Payawal.

While TNT has now won back-to-back, Reyes, after the game, stressed that it is still too soon to tell if they are getting back to their usual self.

“It's too early to tell. We have to play a lot more tougher games,” he said.

RR Pogoy added 10 points for TNT, which shot 43-of-87 from the field, with 16 of their 41 3-pointers finding their mark.

Louie Sangalang and Mark Nonoy had 16 apiece. The former had 16 rebounds but had six turnovers, while the latter had three boards, two steals and shot 4-of-11 from the field.

The Tropang 5G will be back in action on Sunday against the Meralco Bolts, while Terrafirma will try to stop their five-game skid against the NLEX Road Warriors next Wednesday.