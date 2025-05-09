^

Sports

Tropang 5G overcome Dyip curse

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
May 9, 2025 | 7:51pm
Tropang 5G overcome Dyip curse
TNT's Calvin Oftana (8) shoots over Terrafirma's Kevin Ferrer during their PBA Philippine Cup clash Friday evening at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.
(PBA Images)

MANILA, Philippines — Terrafirma Dyip has had the number of the TNT Tropang 5G in the past two conferences.

The lowly Dyip won just one game on each the Governors’ Cup and the Commissioner’s Cup – both tournaments ruled by TNT – and these wins came against the Tropang 5G.

This time around, however, TNT broke the curse and dealt the free-falling Dyip their fifth straight loss in the PBA Philippine Cup, 110-74, Friday at the PhilSports Arena.

The Grand Slam-seeking Tropang 5G, who lost their first three games of the conference, have now strung together two straight wins.

Calvin Oftana carried the offensive load for TNT with 22 points and four rebounds, to go with three blocks in 23 minutes of play. Poy Erram added 19 markers and four boards in 17 minutes, while Rey Nambatac had 12 points, four rebounds and three assists.

“We just wanted to make sure na hindi masayang yung huling panalo namin. I thought we had a big win against San Miguel, and we wanted to follow it up with another good effort this time,” TNT head coach Chot Reyes said.

It was a wire-to-wire win for the Tropang 5G, who jumped to a double-digit lead as early as the first quarter and never looked back.

They were leading by 13, 31-18, at the end of the first quarter, and hiked it to as much as 18, 51-33, in the second quarter.

But it was at the third frame when TNT completely left Terrafirma at their rear-view mirror, unleashing a 37-point quarter compared to the Dyip’s 17 that broke the game wide open, 88-52.

The lead grew to as much as 46 points, 102-56, after back-to-back 3-pointers by CJ Payawal.

While TNT has now won back-to-back, Reyes, after the game, stressed that it is still too soon to tell if they are getting back to their usual self.

“It's too early to tell. We have to play a lot more tougher games,” he said.

RR Pogoy added 10 points for TNT, which shot 43-of-87 from the field, with 16 of their 41 3-pointers finding their mark.

Louie Sangalang and Mark Nonoy had 16 apiece. The former had 16 rebounds but had six turnovers, while the latter had three boards, two steals and shot 4-of-11 from the field.

The Tropang 5G will be back in action on Sunday against the Meralco Bolts, while Terrafirma will try to stop their five-game skid against the NLEX Road Warriors next Wednesday.

BASKETBALL

PBA

TERRAFIRMA DYIP

TNT TROPANG GIGA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Eala chases doubles glory with Gauff

Eala chases doubles glory with Gauff

By John Bryan Ulanday | 21 hours ago
With a quick exit in the Italian Open singles, Alex Eala shifts focus on doubles in partnership with Coco Gauff of the United...
Sports
fbtw
Report: Pacquiao to come out of retirement, eyes fight vs WBC champ Barrios

Report: Pacquiao to come out of retirement, eyes fight vs WBC champ Barrios

10 hours ago
Iconic Filipino boxing star Manny Pacquiao will end his four-year retirement at age 46 to fight Mario Barrios for his WBC...
Sports
fbtw
'Inexcusable': Celtics vow to learn after back-to-back collapses vs Knicks

'Inexcusable': Celtics vow to learn after back-to-back collapses vs Knicks

10 hours ago
The NBA champions Boston Celtics are in unfamiliar territory, heading to New York down 2-0 after surrendering 20-point leads...
Sports
fbtw
Where will this Eagle land?

Where will this Eagle land?

21 hours ago
Will he stick it out in their Katipunan nest or land somewhere else?
Sports
fbtw

Is Boston doomed?

By Joaquin M. Henson | 21 hours ago
The defending champion Boston Celtics are in a deep hole in the NBA Eastern Conference semifinals, losing two straight home games to New York with the daunting task of overcoming tough odds to survive the best-of-seven...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Tamayo, 4 others target title repeat at JPGT Negros golf tilt

Tamayo, 4 others target title repeat at JPGT Negros golf tilt

6 hours ago
All but one of the six division winners from the kickoff leg of the ICTSI Junior PGT Visayas-Mindanao Series are back in action,...
Sports
fbtw
Hoey stalls after hot start as Hughes pulls ahead at Myrtle Beach

Hoey stalls after hot start as Hughes pulls ahead at Myrtle Beach

By Jan Veran | 7 hours ago
Rico Hoey flashed brilliance early but couldn’t maintain momentum in the opening round of the ONEFlight Myrtle Beach...
Sports
fbtw
San Juan squeaks past Pasay in MPBL

San Juan squeaks past Pasay in MPBL

7 hours ago
San Juan escaped Pasay, 75-74, in Thursday's nightcap to keep step with first game-winner Nueva Ecija in the Manny Pacquiao...
Sports
fbtw
University of Batangas trounces PWU to rule UCAL-PGFLEX 3x3 tourney

University of Batangas trounces PWU to rule UCAL-PGFLEX 3x3 tourney

8 hours ago
University of Batangas gained the respect it has long worked on by outlasting Philippine Women’s University, 21-16,...
Sports
fbtw
Ultramarathoner Natalie Dau&rsquo;s captivating thousand-km run

Ultramarathoner Natalie Dau’s captivating thousand-km run

By Anthony Suntay | 8 hours ago
Ultramarathon runner and Guinness World Record holder Natalie Dau set another record and traveled 1,000km across the Philippines...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with