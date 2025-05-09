Meneses-de Jesus coaching battle adds intrigue to NU-La Salle UAAP finals

MANILA, Philippines — A new tactician with a growing war chest threatening to build his own dynasty versus a guru with a long-lasting legacy eyeing to regain his kingdom.

That will be the name of the game when the red carpet rolls Sunday for an all-out war in Game 1 of the UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball featuring Sherwin Meneses of reigning champion National University against the grizzled Ramil de Jesus of challenger La Salle at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Meneses, a former Adamson player and coach, is a first-year mentor for NU but responsible for the Creamline dynasty in the PVL with seven titles and counting. De Jesus, for his part, has 12 UAAP titles under his belt for the most in history.

The pressure is on — not to beat each other but to deliver on themselves and their schools as Meneses and De Jesus figure in their first showdown despite NU and La Salle meeting in the finale for the third time in the last four seasons.

“’Yung pressure laging nandiyan yan, PVL man o UAAP. Same lang every time makakapasok ka ng finals. Ina-absorb ko lang kasi part ng trabaho yan. Pare-pareho lang ‘yung feeling,” said Meneses, who albeit drew the line between the pros and the collegiate ranks.

“Dito kasi sa collegiate, talagang pride ng school ang pinaglalabanan eh. Once a year lang ang laban dito. Yung buong taon ng ensayo sa UAAP kailangang mong ipakita sa isang tournament lang talaga. May academics din ‘yung players.”

Meneses authored Creamline’s PVL Grand Slam last year and not so long after saw himself taking the reins from Norman Miguel in NU’s mighty program. His first finals test against De Jesus being a baptism of fire is an understatement despite NU being the heavy favorite and all.

But for De Jesus, who’s in his 21st finals appearance with three three-peat feats, the only motivation to win it all is his wards, young and underdog they may be.

“Once madala mo sa finals yung mga bata, malaking fulfillment yun para sa coach. Isa yun siguro sa nagmo-motivate sa akin,” said De Jesus, La Salle’s mentor for almost 30 years now. “Para at least maituro mo sa kanila yung dapat nilang matutunan and then madala mo rin sila sa finals.”

Hard work for three decades is what brought him here and it will be hard work that could only propel the Lady Spikers in toppling the mighty Lady Bulldogs, out to build a dynasty with a back-to-back title feat and third title on the line – on the once La Salle dynasty’s watch.

“Hard work lang yun kasi ito naman yung passion mo as a coach,’yung maturuan mo yung mga bata, madala mo sa kung ano at mailabas mo yung talent nila,” he beamed.