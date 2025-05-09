^

Sports

Meneses-de Jesus coaching battle adds intrigue to NU-La Salle UAAP finals

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
May 9, 2025 | 3:26pm
Meneses-de Jesus coaching battle adds intrigue to NU-La Salle UAAP finals
La Salle's Ramil de Jesus (left) and Sherwin Meneses of NU
Philstar.com / PVL

MANILA, Philippines — A new tactician with a growing war chest threatening to build his own dynasty versus a guru with a long-lasting legacy eyeing to regain his kingdom.

That will be the name of the game when the red carpet rolls Sunday for an all-out war in Game 1 of the UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball featuring Sherwin Meneses of reigning champion National University against the grizzled Ramil de Jesus of challenger La Salle at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Meneses, a former Adamson player and coach, is a first-year mentor for NU but responsible for the Creamline dynasty in the PVL with seven titles and counting.  De Jesus, for his part, has 12 UAAP titles under his belt for the most in history.

The pressure is on — not to beat each other but to deliver on themselves and their schools as Meneses and De Jesus figure in their first showdown despite NU and La Salle meeting in the finale for the third time in the last four seasons.

“’Yung pressure laging nandiyan yan, PVL man o UAAP. Same lang every time makakapasok ka ng finals. Ina-absorb ko lang kasi part ng trabaho yan. Pare-pareho lang ‘yung feeling,” said Meneses, who albeit drew the line between the pros and the collegiate ranks.

“Dito kasi sa collegiate, talagang pride ng school ang pinaglalabanan eh. Once a year lang ang laban dito. Yung buong taon ng ensayo sa UAAP kailangang mong ipakita sa isang tournament lang talaga. May academics din ‘yung players.”

Meneses authored Creamline’s PVL Grand Slam last year and not so long after saw himself taking the reins from Norman Miguel in NU’s mighty program. His first finals test against De Jesus being a baptism of fire is an understatement despite NU being the heavy favorite and all.

But for De Jesus, who’s in his 21st finals appearance with three three-peat feats, the only motivation to win it all is his wards, young and underdog they may be.

“Once madala mo sa finals yung mga bata, malaking fulfillment yun para sa coach. Isa yun siguro sa nagmo-motivate sa akin,” said De Jesus, La Salle’s mentor for almost 30 years now. “Para at least maituro mo sa kanila yung dapat nilang matutunan and then madala mo rin sila sa finals.”

Hard work for three decades is what brought him here and it will be hard work that could only propel the Lady Spikers in toppling the mighty Lady Bulldogs, out to build a dynasty with a back-to-back title feat and third title on the line – on the once La Salle dynasty’s watch.

“Hard work lang yun kasi ito naman yung passion mo as a coach,’yung maturuan mo yung mga bata, madala mo sa kung ano at mailabas mo yung talent nila,” he beamed.   

LA SALLE

LADY BULLDOGS

LADY SPIKERS

NATIONAL UNIVERSITY

RAMIL DE JESUS

SHERWIN MENESES

UAAP

VOLLEYBALL
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Eala chases doubles glory with Gauff

Eala chases doubles glory with Gauff

By John Bryan Ulanday | 16 hours ago
With a quick exit in the Italian Open singles, Alex Eala shifts focus on doubles in partnership with Coco Gauff of the United...
Sports
fbtw
Report: Pacquiao to come out of retirement, eyes fight vs WBC champ Barrios

Report: Pacquiao to come out of retirement, eyes fight vs WBC champ Barrios

5 hours ago
Iconic Filipino boxing star Manny Pacquiao will end his four-year retirement at age 46 to fight Mario Barrios for his WBC...
Sports
fbtw

Is Boston doomed?

By Joaquin M. Henson | 16 hours ago
The defending champion Boston Celtics are in a deep hole in the NBA Eastern Conference semifinals, losing two straight home games to New York with the daunting task of overcoming tough odds to survive the best-of-seven...
Sports
fbtw
'Inexcusable': Celtics vow to learn after back-to-back collapses vs Knicks

'Inexcusable': Celtics vow to learn after back-to-back collapses vs Knicks

5 hours ago
The NBA champions Boston Celtics are in unfamiliar territory, heading to New York down 2-0 after surrendering 20-point leads...
Sports
fbtw
Tropang 5G eye win No. 2 vs Dyip

Tropang 5G eye win No. 2 vs Dyip

By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
Monkey off its back, TNT looks to proceed with its grand slam business with much more focus and fire.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
University of Batangas trounces PWU to rule UCAL-PGFLEX 3x3 tourney

University of Batangas trounces PWU to rule UCAL-PGFLEX 3x3 tourney

3 hours ago
University of Batangas gained the respect it has long worked on by outlasting Philippine Women’s University, 21-16,...
Sports
fbtw
Ultramarathoner Natalie Dau&rsquo;s captivating thousand-km run

Ultramarathoner Natalie Dau’s captivating thousand-km run

By Anthony Suntay | 4 hours ago
Ultramarathon runner and Guinness World Record holder Natalie Dau set another record and traveled 1,000km across the Philippines...
Sports
fbtw
Pagdanganan grinds out 70, but Saso falters; Thitikul takes charge

Pagdanganan grinds out 70, but Saso falters; Thitikul takes charge

By Jan Veran | 4 hours ago
Bianca Pagdanganan weathered a rough finish to salvage a two-under-par 70, while Yuka Saso endured a nightmare round, limping...
Sports
fbtw
Guce sizzles with 66, trails Popov by 2 in Epson Tour

Guce sizzles with 66, trails Popov by 2 in Epson Tour

By Jan Veran | 4 hours ago
Clariss Guce delivered an impressive five-under-par 66 to stay within striking distance of former LPGA Tour winner Sophia...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with