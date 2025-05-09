Tamayo, 4 others target title repeat at JPGT Negros golf tilt

Brittany Tamayo (left) and Ralph Batican, winners in the 10-12 age category, exemplify the rising talent from the Junior PGT program.

MANILA, Philippines — All but one of the six division winners from the kickoff leg of the ICTSI Junior PGT Visayas-Mindanao Series are back in action, aiming to sustain momentum and secure back-to-back titles in the second leg scheduled on May 14 at the Negros Occidental Golf and Country Club in Bacolod City.

Leading the charge are Brittany Tamayo and Tashanah Balangauan, who asserted their dominance in the girls’ 11-14 and 15-18 categories, respectively, at the Mactan Island Golf Course. Tamayo, a 13-year-old standout from Notre Dame of Marbel University, rallied from a one-stroke deficit after 18 holes and stormed to a five-shot victory over Zuri Bagaloyos with a closing 73 in the 36-hole tournament.

“I know I can do more,” said Tamayo, who was one of the JPGT Match Play champions last year. Her relentless drive is powered by inner motivation and a mindset built on discipline, focus, self-confidence and a strong work ethic — traits she hopes will guide her to more triumphs in the Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc.-organized series.

Balangauan, meanwhile, delivered a wire-to-wire performance in the premier division, capping her circuit debut with a commanding seven-stroke victory over Precious Zaragosa.

A proud Cebuana, she broke the Mindanaoans’ stranglehold in the Mactan leg and now looks to build on that confidence.

“My JPGT experience gave me insight into what I need to improve for my next tournament. It motivates me to train even harder,” said Balangauan, who maintains a rigorous training schedule from morning until late afternoon.

In the girls’ 7-10 class, Cebu’s Denise Mendoza eyes another strong performance after a 15-shot romp in the opening leg. However, she’s aware of the stronger field ahead, with Bacolod’s Ana Marie Aguilar and Cecilia Jalandoni, Negrense Anezka Golez, Faith Reosura of Talisay, and Davao’s Soleil Molde all gunning for the top spot.

Davao’s Ethan Lago also seeks to defend his title in the boys’ 7-10 division after cruising to an 11-stroke win over Cebu’s Kvan Alburo and Cagayan de Oro’s James Rolida. Joining the competition are Canlaon’s Sebastian Bautista and Cebu’s Tobias Tiongko, making the path to another victory far more challenging.

A stacked lineup is expected in the boys’ 15-18 division, where local standouts Santi Asuncion, Lance Soberano, Azie Acuña, Cybon Casil, Eddie Gonzales, Raphael Aguilar and John Rey Oro will square off against Cebu’s Nyito Tiongko and Yosef Tiongko, Davao’s James Teves, and Canlaon’s Blake Bautista.

Tamayo, meanwhile, is bracing for a tougher outing with several fresh challengers entering the mix, including Johanna Uyking (Davao), Andrea Borromeo (Cebu), and Gabriela Regino (Bacolod), Chelsea Ogborne, also from Bacolod, and Bukidnon’s Rafella Batican are back, both seeking redemption.

Over in the boys’ 11-14 division, Bukidnon’s Ralph Batican also seeks a repeat after topping the Mactan leg by four strokes. Although runner-up Ken Guillermo will not be in the field this time, competition remains fierce with South Cotabato’s Jared and Laurence Saban, Bacolod’s Isaac Locsin and Zach Casil and Bukidnon’s Mico Woo all eyeing the crown.

With a deeper field and greater stakes, the Negros Occidental leg promises not just a continuation of storylines but the emergence of new contenders in the ICTSI Junior PGT, which remains committed to developing grassroots talent into future champions and potential national team standouts.

Meanwhile, the JPGT series shifts to the Bacolod Golf and Country Club in Binitin, Murcia from May 19-21, before heading to Mindanao for a four-leg swing that kicks off at Del Monte Golf Club from June 25-27.