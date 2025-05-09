^

Sports

Tamayo, 4 others target title repeat at JPGT Negros golf tilt

Philstar.com
May 9, 2025 | 3:05pm
Tamayo, 4 others target title repeat at JPGT Negros golf tilt
Brittany Tamayo (left) and Ralph Batican, winners in the 10-12 age category, exemplify the rising talent from the Junior PGT program.
Pilipinas Golf

MANILA, Philippines — All but one of the six division winners from the kickoff leg of the ICTSI Junior PGT Visayas-Mindanao Series are back in action, aiming to sustain momentum and secure back-to-back titles in the second leg scheduled on May 14 at the Negros Occidental Golf and Country Club in Bacolod City.

Leading the charge are Brittany Tamayo and Tashanah Balangauan, who asserted their dominance in the girls’ 11-14 and 15-18 categories, respectively, at the Mactan Island Golf Course. Tamayo, a 13-year-old standout from Notre Dame of Marbel University, rallied from a one-stroke deficit after 18 holes and stormed to a five-shot victory over Zuri Bagaloyos with a closing 73 in the 36-hole tournament.

“I know I can do more,” said Tamayo, who was one of the JPGT Match Play champions last year. Her relentless drive is powered by inner motivation and a mindset built on discipline, focus, self-confidence and a strong work ethic — traits she hopes will guide her to more triumphs in the Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc.-organized series.

Balangauan, meanwhile, delivered a wire-to-wire performance in the premier division, capping her circuit debut with a commanding seven-stroke victory over Precious Zaragosa.

A proud Cebuana, she broke the Mindanaoans’ stranglehold in the Mactan leg and now looks to build on that confidence.

“My JPGT experience gave me insight into what I need to improve for my next tournament. It motivates me to train even harder,” said Balangauan, who maintains a rigorous training schedule from morning until late afternoon.

In the girls’ 7-10 class, Cebu’s Denise Mendoza eyes another strong performance after a 15-shot romp in the opening leg. However, she’s aware of the stronger field ahead, with Bacolod’s Ana Marie Aguilar and Cecilia Jalandoni, Negrense Anezka Golez, Faith Reosura of Talisay, and Davao’s Soleil Molde all gunning for the top spot.

Davao’s Ethan Lago also seeks to defend his title in the boys’ 7-10 division after cruising to an 11-stroke win over Cebu’s Kvan Alburo and Cagayan de Oro’s James Rolida. Joining the competition are Canlaon’s Sebastian Bautista and Cebu’s Tobias Tiongko, making the path to another victory far more challenging.

A stacked lineup is expected in the boys’ 15-18 division, where local standouts Santi Asuncion, Lance Soberano, Azie Acuña, Cybon Casil, Eddie Gonzales, Raphael Aguilar and John Rey Oro will square off against Cebu’s Nyito Tiongko and Yosef Tiongko, Davao’s James Teves, and Canlaon’s Blake Bautista.

Tamayo, meanwhile, is bracing for a tougher outing with several fresh challengers entering the mix, including Johanna Uyking (Davao), Andrea Borromeo (Cebu), and Gabriela Regino (Bacolod), Chelsea Ogborne, also from Bacolod, and Bukidnon’s Rafella Batican are back, both seeking redemption.

Over in the boys’ 11-14 division, Bukidnon’s Ralph Batican also seeks a repeat after topping the Mactan leg by four strokes. Although runner-up Ken Guillermo will not be in the field this time, competition remains fierce with South Cotabato’s Jared and Laurence Saban, Bacolod’s Isaac Locsin and Zach Casil and Bukidnon’s Mico Woo all eyeing the crown.

With a deeper field and greater stakes, the Negros Occidental leg promises not just a continuation of storylines but the emergence of new contenders in the ICTSI Junior PGT, which remains committed to developing grassroots talent into future champions and potential national team standouts.

Meanwhile, the JPGT series shifts to the Bacolod Golf and Country Club in Binitin, Murcia from May 19-21, before heading to Mindanao for a four-leg swing that kicks off at Del Monte Golf Club from June 25-27.

GOLF

JPGT
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Eala chases doubles glory with Gauff

Eala chases doubles glory with Gauff

By John Bryan Ulanday | 16 hours ago
With a quick exit in the Italian Open singles, Alex Eala shifts focus on doubles in partnership with Coco Gauff of the United...
Sports
fbtw
Report: Pacquiao to come out of retirement, eyes fight vs WBC champ Barrios

Report: Pacquiao to come out of retirement, eyes fight vs WBC champ Barrios

5 hours ago
Iconic Filipino boxing star Manny Pacquiao will end his four-year retirement at age 46 to fight Mario Barrios for his WBC...
Sports
fbtw

Is Boston doomed?

By Joaquin M. Henson | 16 hours ago
The defending champion Boston Celtics are in a deep hole in the NBA Eastern Conference semifinals, losing two straight home games to New York with the daunting task of overcoming tough odds to survive the best-of-seven...
Sports
fbtw
'Inexcusable': Celtics vow to learn after back-to-back collapses vs Knicks

'Inexcusable': Celtics vow to learn after back-to-back collapses vs Knicks

5 hours ago
The NBA champions Boston Celtics are in unfamiliar territory, heading to New York down 2-0 after surrendering 20-point leads...
Sports
fbtw
Tropang 5G eye win No. 2 vs Dyip

Tropang 5G eye win No. 2 vs Dyip

By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
Monkey off its back, TNT looks to proceed with its grand slam business with much more focus and fire.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
University of Batangas trounces PWU to rule UCAL-PGFLEX 3x3 tourney

University of Batangas trounces PWU to rule UCAL-PGFLEX 3x3 tourney

3 hours ago
University of Batangas gained the respect it has long worked on by outlasting Philippine Women’s University, 21-16,...
Sports
fbtw
Ultramarathoner Natalie Dau&rsquo;s captivating thousand-km run

Ultramarathoner Natalie Dau’s captivating thousand-km run

By Anthony Suntay | 4 hours ago
Ultramarathon runner and Guinness World Record holder Natalie Dau set another record and traveled 1,000km across the Philippines...
Sports
fbtw
Pagdanganan grinds out 70, but Saso falters; Thitikul takes charge

Pagdanganan grinds out 70, but Saso falters; Thitikul takes charge

By Jan Veran | 4 hours ago
Bianca Pagdanganan weathered a rough finish to salvage a two-under-par 70, while Yuka Saso endured a nightmare round, limping...
Sports
fbtw
Guce sizzles with 66, trails Popov by 2 in Epson Tour

Guce sizzles with 66, trails Popov by 2 in Epson Tour

By Jan Veran | 4 hours ago
Clariss Guce delivered an impressive five-under-par 66 to stay within striking distance of former LPGA Tour winner Sophia...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with