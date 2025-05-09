University of Batangas trounces PWU to rule UCAL-PGFLEX 3x3 tourney

UB hopes to use its title win as an added fuel in its drive to do well in the regular 5x5 tournament after coming short the past two seasons.

MANILA, Philippines — University of Batangas gained the respect it has long worked on by outlasting Philippine Women’s University, 21-16, in the duel of surprised finalists in the 2nd UCAL-PGFLEX 3x3 Championship on Thursday, May 8, at MCU Gym in Caloocan.

Ranked No. 4 after the two-round elims, the Brahmans drew firepower from James Torrato to beat the second-seeded PWU squad and capture their first championship of the season.

The runner-up finish was already a big achievement for PWU specially after losing all its games in the two-phase elims to officially kick off its campaign as a regular member of the league.

UB advanced to the finals by stunning No. 1 seed Centro Escolar University, 21-19, while PWU punched its own final ticket with a 21-18 victory over Manila Central University.

MCU wound up third after edging CEU, 21-19, in the tournament backed by Akari, CafeFrance, Advance Solutions Inc., Smart Sports, Spalding, Team Rebel Sports, Quintana Sports, Crane Faucet, Hapee Toothpaste, Jiang Nan Restaurant, Vital, Top Flite Academy, Maruyama and Gerry’s Grill.

Inaugural champion Philippine Christian University-Dasmarinas finished fifth.

The league close out its seventh season by staging the esports competition.