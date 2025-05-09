Pagdanganan grinds out 70, but Saso falters; Thitikul takes charge

Bianca Pagdanganan of the Philippines plays her shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the Mizuho Americas Open 2025 at Liberty National Golf Club on May 08, 2025 in Jersey City, New Jersey.

MANILA, Philippines — Bianca Pagdanganan weathered a rough finish to salvage a two-under-par 70, while Yuka Saso endured a nightmare round, limping with a six-over 78 at the start of the $3-million Mizuho Americas Open at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, New Jersey on Thursday (Friday Manila time).

On a day when the LPGA Tour’s biggest stars shone, World No. 2 Atthaya Thitikul returned from a short break in spectacular form, firing a bogey-free 64 to take a two-shot lead at the top of the leaderboard.

Pagdanganan, backed by ICTSI, got off to a shaky start with a bogey on No. 4 but quickly regained her rhythm, stringing together three birdies in her next four holes. Another bogey on the ninth momentarily stalled her momentum, but she bounced back strongly, taking advantage of the long holes on Nos. 10 and 13.

A late bogey on the 16th, however, prevented her from posting a three-under card. She finished the round tied for 39th, needing a stronger second round to ensure weekend play amid a flurry of sub-par scores on the picturesque layout overlooking the Statue of Liberty.

Thitikul, whom Pagdanganan defeated for the 2019 SEA Games gold at Luisita, was flawless on the day. After a steady start, the Thai ace lit up the course with back-to-back birdies starting on No. 4, added another on the 8th, and capped her round with a five-birdie barrage on the back nine for a sizzling 33-31 finish.

But hot on her heels were Celine Boutier and Hye Jin Choi, both with six-under 66s, while Haeran Ryu led a packed group at 67 that included Julia Lopez Ramirez, Pajaree Anannarukarn, Carlota Ciganda, Yealimi Noh, Jenny Bae, Esther Henseleit, Jennifer Kupcho, Lindy Duncan and Ruixin Liu.

World No. 1 and defending champion Nelly Korda also stayed within striking distance. Despite a bogey on her opening hole, she settled in quickly with three birdies over the next five holes. Korda went on to shoot a solid 68 to tie for 14th with Minjee Lee and several others.

But it was a rough outing for Saso, the reigning two-time US Women’s Open champion.

Grouped in a marquee trio with Korda and Thitikul, the Filipino-Japanese star, whose campaign is also supported by one of the world’s leading port operators, failed to rise to the occasion, managing just one birdie against seven bogeys.

Her six-over card dropped her near the bottom of the leaderboard, third-to-last in the 120-player field, putting her at serious risk of missing the cut for the third straight tournament — a concerning trend just three weeks before she defends her US Women’s Open title.