^

Sports

Tabuena, Hoey seek redemption in International Series, PGA Tour

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
May 7, 2025 | 10:57am
Tabuena, Hoey seek redemption in International Series, PGA Tour
Miguel Tabuena
AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Coming off a missed cut, Miguel Tabuena is aiming not just for redemption but for a strong finish in the International Series Japan, which fires off Thursday at the Caledonian Golf Club in Chiba.

After falling short at last week's Maekyung Open in Korea, the Filipino star made the most of the extended break to fine-tune his game in preparation for the $2-million event, a crucial stop on the Asian Tour that serves as a pathway to the LIV Golf League.

This marks the third leg of the 2024 International Series and its first-ever staging in Japan — adding a fresh, dynamic destination to the series’ growing global footprint.

Tabuena, the lone Filipino in the 156-player field, will tee off at 6:40 a.m. alongside Zimbabwe’s Scott Vincent and England’s Sam Horsfield. With near-ideal weather expected, he’s looking to start strong and build momentum for the tougher rounds ahead.

The star-studded lineup features LIV Golf regulars Chase Koepka and Peter Uihlein, seasoned campaigners Prom Meesawat, Wade Ormsby, and Richard Lee, as well as last week’s Maekyung Open champion Doyeob Mun. Also in the mix are Jaco Ahlers, former Asian Tour Order of Merit winner Jazz Janewattananond, and current Asian Tour No. 1 John Catlin, along with a strong local contingent.

Meanwhile, over in South Carolina, another Filipino standout, Rico Hoey, is out to bounce back from a disappointing finish at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson in Texas as he vies in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic starting Thursday at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club.

Hoey, backed by ICTSI, opened last week's event at TPC Craig Ranch with a blazing 63 — just two shots off eventual winner and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler — but struggled to sustain the momentum. A second-round 73, followed by rounds of 68 and 73, dropped him to a tie for 52nd.

Looking to turn things around, Hoey will begin his campaign at the par-72 Dunes layout on the 10th tee, grouped with Japan’s Ryo Hisatsune and Finland’s Sami Valimaki. The former national team mainstay is banking on another hot start to contend in the early going.

GOLF

MIGUEL TABUENA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Perseverance pays off

Perseverance pays off

By Joaquin M. Henson | 12 hours ago
Before the ongoing PBA Philippine Cup, Jayson David hadn’t played in the previous two conferences. He was selected on...
Sports
fbtw
Eala begins Italian Open bid vs Ukrainian World No. 27

Eala begins Italian Open bid vs Ukrainian World No. 27

By John Bryan Ulanday | 21 hours ago
Alex Eala faces a tall order against World No. 27 Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine in Round 1 of the star-studded Italian Open Wednesday...
Sports
fbtw
Mendioro, Camacho win Pasay leg of Rexona's '10 Miler Series' run

Mendioro, Camacho win Pasay leg of Rexona's '10 Miler Series' run

17 hours ago
Dickyias Mendioro and Maricar Camacho showed the way in the sold-out Pasay leg of the Rexona Metro Manila 10 Miler Series...
Sports
fbtw
Korea's Joo, Standard Insurance 'get the bag' in Tour of Luzon

Korea's Joo, Standard Insurance 'get the bag' in Tour of Luzon

21 hours ago
Joo Dae Yeung cornered more than P1 million as the individual classification champion, while Standard Insurance Philippines...
Sports
fbtw
Mikee Cojuangco-Jaworski named commission chair for 2032 Brisbane Olympics

Mikee Cojuangco-Jaworski named commission chair for 2032 Brisbane Olympics

By Joey Villar | 19 hours ago
Former Asian Games equestrian champion Mikee Cojuangco-Jaworski was appointed recently by the International Olympic Committee...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PBA legend Ramon Fernandez's 'El Presidente Cup' golf tilt set for return

PBA legend Ramon Fernandez's 'El Presidente Cup' golf tilt set for return

19 hours ago
Philippine cage legend Ramon Fernandez once again tees off for a cause, presenting the 2nd El Presidente Cup: The Ramon Fernandez...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Bulldogs, Lady Spikers ready to best each other in UAAP finals trilogy

Lady Bulldogs, Lady Spikers ready to best each other in UAAP finals trilogy

By John Bryan Ulanday | 19 hours ago
An emerging force against a grizzled queendom will be the name of the game in a rare trilogy.
Sports
fbtw
Golden Spikers, Bulldogs collide anew for last finals berth

Golden Spikers, Bulldogs collide anew for last finals berth

By John Bryan Ulanday | 20 hours ago
It’s win or go home for four-peat National University and University of Santo Tomas as they dispute the last finals...
Sports
fbtw
SBP promises 'memorable' SEABA qualifiers hosting

SBP promises 'memorable' SEABA qualifiers hosting

20 hours ago
Everything is in place for the country’s hosting of the 2025 South East Asian Basketball Association (SEABA) qualifiers...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with