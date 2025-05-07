Tabuena, Hoey seek redemption in International Series, PGA Tour

MANILA, Philippines — Coming off a missed cut, Miguel Tabuena is aiming not just for redemption but for a strong finish in the International Series Japan, which fires off Thursday at the Caledonian Golf Club in Chiba.

After falling short at last week's Maekyung Open in Korea, the Filipino star made the most of the extended break to fine-tune his game in preparation for the $2-million event, a crucial stop on the Asian Tour that serves as a pathway to the LIV Golf League.

This marks the third leg of the 2024 International Series and its first-ever staging in Japan — adding a fresh, dynamic destination to the series’ growing global footprint.

Tabuena, the lone Filipino in the 156-player field, will tee off at 6:40 a.m. alongside Zimbabwe’s Scott Vincent and England’s Sam Horsfield. With near-ideal weather expected, he’s looking to start strong and build momentum for the tougher rounds ahead.

The star-studded lineup features LIV Golf regulars Chase Koepka and Peter Uihlein, seasoned campaigners Prom Meesawat, Wade Ormsby, and Richard Lee, as well as last week’s Maekyung Open champion Doyeob Mun. Also in the mix are Jaco Ahlers, former Asian Tour Order of Merit winner Jazz Janewattananond, and current Asian Tour No. 1 John Catlin, along with a strong local contingent.

Meanwhile, over in South Carolina, another Filipino standout, Rico Hoey, is out to bounce back from a disappointing finish at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson in Texas as he vies in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic starting Thursday at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club.

Hoey, backed by ICTSI, opened last week's event at TPC Craig Ranch with a blazing 63 — just two shots off eventual winner and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler — but struggled to sustain the momentum. A second-round 73, followed by rounds of 68 and 73, dropped him to a tie for 52nd.

Looking to turn things around, Hoey will begin his campaign at the par-72 Dunes layout on the 10th tee, grouped with Japan’s Ryo Hisatsune and Finland’s Sami Valimaki. The former national team mainstay is banking on another hot start to contend in the early going.