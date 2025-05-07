^

Generals edge Blazers to seize Pinoyliga Next Man cUP crown

May 7, 2025 | 10:44am
MANILA, Philippines — Emilio Aguinaldo College proved to be the much steadier team down the stretch as the Generals pulled off a stunning 95-93 overtime win over heavy favorite College St. Benilde Blazers to capture the Pinoyliga Next Man cUP Season 3 title last Sunday at the Enderun Colleges Gym in Taguig City.

Marvin James Raymundo made the go-ahead basket with 13.2 seconds left in the extra five-minute period gave EAC the 95-93 lead and eventually sealed the game and the title for the school, which — like other NCAA and UAAP teams — is using the tournament to give potential players for Team A considerations for the coming collegiate wars.

CSB lost control of the ball with a turnover with 1.2 seconds to go, giving EAC the possession as the Generals run the clock as time expired for the final buzzer, erupting a celebration among the EAC plavers and its supporters.

EJ Castillo led the Generals with 24 points, while Joshua Tolentino contributed 19 points, Ruzzelle Dominguez had 13 points, and Raymundo, whose jumper with 19 seconds left in regulation play tied the score at 86-all to send the game to OT, added 10 points.

Castillo, who was named Finals Most Valuable Player, credited his teammates and coaches for the belief they had in him since joining the team from the juniors team of EAC — the Brigadiers.

"Sobrang sarap sa feeling na mag-champion kasama ng mga coaches ko from the junior's team. Binigay ko talaga lahat para hindi ako mag-regret," said Castillo, who shot 9-of-17 from the field.

EAC head coach Jerson Cabiltes said it was all about trust and confidence on his players.

"I told the players (during a fourth quarter huddle) na 'ipakita nyo sino kayo' and from there we played composed and we executed well," said Cabiltes, who is now on his second year with the Generals.

St. Benilde, which was undefeated in the preliminaries with a 5-0 card and easily won its two playoff games — versus New Era University in the semifinals and Enderun in the quarterfinals — had a chance to win it in regulation but Jake Gaspay missed a potential game-winning jumper.

Ian Torres led CSB with 15 points, S] Moore and Ernest Daja had 12 points each, while Raffy Celis and Gaspay chipped in 10 points apiece. Shawn Umali was held to only eight points as he went 3-of-8 from the field and 1-of-4 from free throw like with 10 rebounds.

