Blacklist International stays undefeated midway through Honor of Kings national league

MANILA, Philippines — Blacklist International remained the top Honor of Kings (HoK) team in the country as it swept the first half of the regular season of the inaugural Honor of Kings (HoK) national league — the Philippines Kings League (PKL) Spring 2025.

The HoK Invitational quarterfinalist saw not only a perfect 7-0 standing but hasalso not dropped a single game, going 14-0 since the league started last April 11.

At distant second is a previous Invitational qualifier, Elevate, which at six points absorbed an upset defeat against World Era Kadiliman, 1-2, on the league's opening day.

Just a point shy is former national champion and last year's Esports World Cup representative BOOM Esports, which suffered losses against the current top two teams in the standings. The squad is currently tied with Rough World Era Kadiliman with identical 5-2 standings and five points each, with BOOM Esports just ahead in game win difference.

In the lower half of the rankings, Eureka salvaged the first half of its season after going winless during the first week by securing a crucial win over Team Flash Philippines to boost its playoff chances. The squad currently sits in fifth place with a 3-4 standing.

ACT Esports Club, fielding a mix of Filipino and Thai players, is in sixth place with a 2-5 record, but Team Flash Philippines is close at ACT’s heels with a 1-6 slate. At the end of the group is TNT Tropang Alab, which has yet to secure a win, let alone a game in the league, going 0-7 and 0-14 in the past three weeks of matches.

The second half of the regular season continues this Friday, May 9, with Eureka facing BOOM Esports, followed by Rough World Era Kadiliman against ACT Esports Club and TNT Tropang Alab versus Elevate.