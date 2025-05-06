^

Sports

Bugna reasserts prowess with PPS-PEPP title win in Bacolod

Philstar.com
May 6, 2025 | 9:56am
Bugna reasserts prowess with PPS-PEPP title win in Bacolod
Kathlyn Bugna (2nd from left) celebrates another successful campaign in the PPS-PEPP circuit, capturing two singles titles and two doubles crowns. With her are (from left) oach Socrates Guba of RSB La Carlota, co-MVPs Francisco De Juan III and Tyronne Caro and Don Alipo-on, president and manager of Verde Aces Resort and Academy.

MANILA, Philippines — Kathlyn Bugna further solidified her status as the most dominant force on the PPS-PEPP national juniors tennis circuit, claiming another twin-title sweep in the Verde Aces Championships over the weekend at the Verde Aces courts in Bacolod City.

The 14-year-old dynamo from the Batang Onay Tennis Club in Brgy. RSB dismantled second seed Isobel Alipo-on, 6-0, 6-1, in the 14-and-under semifinals before easing past Theriz Zapatos, 6-0, 6-3, to rule her age group with authority.

Bugna then replicated her supremacy in the 16-and-U finals, crushing Atila Deocampo, 6-0, 6-3, to bag another MVP trophy and reinforce her commanding run in the Group 2 tournament presented by Dunlop and part of the nationwide PPS-PEPP junior tennis circuit sponsored by Palawan Pawnshop president/CEO Bobby Castro.

Bugna’s latest feat adds to her growing list of conquests this season, having swept titles in Pasig’s MACS’ Crankit tournament, Iloilo, Roxas and Kalibo, including victories in the 18-and-U division in two separate legs. She also continued her stellar performance in doubles play.

Bugna teamed up with Izabelle Camcam to dominate the 18-and-U doubles final with an 8-0 demolition of Deocampo and Besper Zapatos. She then partnered with Therize Zapatos for another 8-0 rout against Abby Joy Castigador and Kate Chavez in the 14-and-U title match, completing a flawless campaign in both singles and doubles.

Meanwhile, Francisco de Juan of Panay and San Pablo City’s Tyronne Caro split honors in the boys’ division. De Juan prevailed in the 14-and-U final, 4-6, 7-5, 6-0, while Caro claimed the 12-and-U crown, 6-2, 2-0 (ret.).

In the 18-and-U singles finals, Nillama Saze, also from La Carlota, outlasted Camcam, 6-3, 4-0 (ret.), in the girls’ division, while Bacolod’s Rizzjun Labindao toppled Raphael Lamata, 6-4, 6-2, in the boys’ category of the event sanctioned by Philta, and supported by Dunlop, Universal Tennis, and ICON Golf & Sports.

Iloilo’s Kate Chavez upset top seed Donarose Olavides in a three-set thriller, 3-6, 6-2, 6-4, to snare the girls’ 12-and-U trophy, while Bacolod’s Andrian Rodriguez claimed the boys’ 16-and-U crown with a convincing 6-2, 6-2 win over Lamata.

Olavides rebounded by capturing the 10-and-U unisex title with a 5-3, 4-2 win over James Harrow.

In boys’ 18-and-U doubles, Lamata and Rodriguez beat Takuya Joson and Fredrick Perlas, 8-1, while Christian Jarloyan and John Paul Taratara pulled off an 8-7(1) upset over top seeds Phine Billones and Alwin Cachumbo in the boys’ 14-and-U finals, while Harrow and Olavides steamrolled Brice Chavez and JM Perlas, 8-0, for the 10-and-U unisex crown.

In Legends division, Eduardo Rodriguez and John Ledesma claimed the Classified A doubles crown, Mark Nicavera and Japeth Bartolome topped Classified B, Don Alipo-on and Jomarie Daclan shone in Classified C, and Lara Bartolome and Nobe took the Classified D trophy.

TENNIS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
JPGT Mactan tees off with exciting matchups

JPGT Mactan tees off with exciting matchups

17 hours ago
The ICTSI Mactan Island Junior PGT Championship teed off with tightly contested battles across six age-group divisions at...
Sports
fbtw
More basketball vocabulary

More basketball vocabulary

By Joaquin M. Henson | 10 hours ago
Last Friday’s column took up 10 terms in basketball’s evolving vocabulary. Here are 10 more terms to add to the...
Sports
fbtw
Eala continues rise, reaches career-high No. 70 world ranking

Eala continues rise, reaches career-high No. 70 world ranking

By John Bryan Ulanday | 19 hours ago
There is no stopping Alex Eala.
Sports
fbtw
Warriors shoot down rockets

Warriors shoot down rockets

10 hours ago
The Golden State Warriors punched their ticket to the second round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, shaking off two straight...
Sports
fbtw
&lsquo;Different&rsquo; TNT team to write own story

‘Different’ TNT team to write own story

By Olmin Leyba | 10 hours ago
Those three losses right off the gates pushed TNT to get its act together and embrace the right mindset as it tries to save...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Cavaliers' Atkinson named NBA Coach of the Year

Cavaliers' Atkinson named NBA Coach of the Year

1 hour ago
Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson was named as the NBA's Coach of the Year after a dazzling first season...
Sports
fbtw
Balangauan, Go share lead

Balangauan, Go share lead

10 hours ago
Local standouts Niña Balangauan and Lois Laine Go carded identical five-over 73s under sweltering conditions to share...
Sports
fbtw
Ruud rules Madrid Open

Ruud rules Madrid Open

10 hours ago
Casper Ruud beat Jack Draper 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 on Sunday to clinch Madrid Open victory and the first Masters 1000 triumph of his...
Sports
fbtw
Meneses presses on in quest to bring title-winning act to Lady Bulldogs

Meneses presses on in quest to bring title-winning act to Lady Bulldogs

By John Bryan Ulanday | 16 hours ago
Different league, same mission.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with