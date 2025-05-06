Bugna reasserts prowess with PPS-PEPP title win in Bacolod

Kathlyn Bugna (2nd from left) celebrates another successful campaign in the PPS-PEPP circuit, capturing two singles titles and two doubles crowns. With her are (from left) oach Socrates Guba of RSB La Carlota, co-MVPs Francisco De Juan III and Tyronne Caro and Don Alipo-on, president and manager of Verde Aces Resort and Academy.

MANILA, Philippines — Kathlyn Bugna further solidified her status as the most dominant force on the PPS-PEPP national juniors tennis circuit, claiming another twin-title sweep in the Verde Aces Championships over the weekend at the Verde Aces courts in Bacolod City.

The 14-year-old dynamo from the Batang Onay Tennis Club in Brgy. RSB dismantled second seed Isobel Alipo-on, 6-0, 6-1, in the 14-and-under semifinals before easing past Theriz Zapatos, 6-0, 6-3, to rule her age group with authority.

Bugna then replicated her supremacy in the 16-and-U finals, crushing Atila Deocampo, 6-0, 6-3, to bag another MVP trophy and reinforce her commanding run in the Group 2 tournament presented by Dunlop and part of the nationwide PPS-PEPP junior tennis circuit sponsored by Palawan Pawnshop president/CEO Bobby Castro.

Bugna’s latest feat adds to her growing list of conquests this season, having swept titles in Pasig’s MACS’ Crankit tournament, Iloilo, Roxas and Kalibo, including victories in the 18-and-U division in two separate legs. She also continued her stellar performance in doubles play.

Bugna teamed up with Izabelle Camcam to dominate the 18-and-U doubles final with an 8-0 demolition of Deocampo and Besper Zapatos. She then partnered with Therize Zapatos for another 8-0 rout against Abby Joy Castigador and Kate Chavez in the 14-and-U title match, completing a flawless campaign in both singles and doubles.

Meanwhile, Francisco de Juan of Panay and San Pablo City’s Tyronne Caro split honors in the boys’ division. De Juan prevailed in the 14-and-U final, 4-6, 7-5, 6-0, while Caro claimed the 12-and-U crown, 6-2, 2-0 (ret.).

In the 18-and-U singles finals, Nillama Saze, also from La Carlota, outlasted Camcam, 6-3, 4-0 (ret.), in the girls’ division, while Bacolod’s Rizzjun Labindao toppled Raphael Lamata, 6-4, 6-2, in the boys’ category of the event sanctioned by Philta, and supported by Dunlop, Universal Tennis, and ICON Golf & Sports.

Iloilo’s Kate Chavez upset top seed Donarose Olavides in a three-set thriller, 3-6, 6-2, 6-4, to snare the girls’ 12-and-U trophy, while Bacolod’s Andrian Rodriguez claimed the boys’ 16-and-U crown with a convincing 6-2, 6-2 win over Lamata.

Olavides rebounded by capturing the 10-and-U unisex title with a 5-3, 4-2 win over James Harrow.

In boys’ 18-and-U doubles, Lamata and Rodriguez beat Takuya Joson and Fredrick Perlas, 8-1, while Christian Jarloyan and John Paul Taratara pulled off an 8-7(1) upset over top seeds Phine Billones and Alwin Cachumbo in the boys’ 14-and-U finals, while Harrow and Olavides steamrolled Brice Chavez and JM Perlas, 8-0, for the 10-and-U unisex crown.

In Legends division, Eduardo Rodriguez and John Ledesma claimed the Classified A doubles crown, Mark Nicavera and Japeth Bartolome topped Classified B, Don Alipo-on and Jomarie Daclan shone in Classified C, and Lara Bartolome and Nobe took the Classified D trophy.