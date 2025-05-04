Green Archers complete UAAP 3x3 basketball 3-peat

MANILA, Philippines — La Salle extended its dominance in the UAAP Collegiate Men’s 3x3 Basketball tournament with a third consecutive title, while Ateneo de Manila University broke through in the women’s division.

The Green Archers, who entered the Final Four as the fourth seed, leaned on their experience and composure to upset the second-seeded University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigers, 15-12, Sunday at Ayala Malls Manila Bay in Parañaque.

Earlier, the fourth-seeded Blue Eagles completed their remarkable turnaround with a 21-17 (8:20) victory over the third-seeded FEU Lady Tamaraws in the women’s final of this tournament also supported by Molten.

La Salle’s journey to the championship was anything but smooth. After starting with a 1-2 record, the Archers made a key lineup change on Day 3, subbing in Earl Abadam for Vhoris Marasigan. They bounced back and advanced to the playoffs with a 4-3 slate.

In the semifinals, they stunned top-seeded National University, 17-14, to book a ticket to the finals.

“I just want to be a leader by example to my teammates. Just wanted to show that nothing can hold you back if you want it,” said Abadam.

“There’s a proverb in the Bible that says, ‘As a man thinks in his heart, so is he.’ If you want something, you can achieve it.”

In the championship match, La Salle jumped to an early 11-6 lead and never looked back.

Amiel Acido, a rookie from Perpetual Help, tried to mount a comeback by trimming the lead to three, 15-12, with 1:39 remaining. But the Archers locked in on defense and held on to secure their third straight men’s 3x3 title.

“Man, it’s surreal. Three championships with La Salle is just something that kids only dream of. By God’s grace, we are here,” said Abadam, who also has one 5-on-5 championship under his belt and is now a two-time 3x3 champion.

Doy Dungo, who was later named MVP, led the way with seven points, while Abadam added four points and five rebounds. Acido led UST with eight points in the losing effort. UST advanced to the finals after outlasting Adamson in the semis, 16-14.

In the women’s final, Kacey Dela Rosa delivered a stellar performance with 11 points and 10 rebounds to power Ateneo to the title.

“I’m really happy and sana sa 5-on-5 makuha din namin. Pagtratrabahuan namin ‘yun,” said Dela Rosa, the 6-foot center who was later named women’s MVP—her third top individual award in the UAAP.

With the game tied at 17-all, Junize Calago hit a cold-blooded two-pointer with 2:28 left to give Ateneo the lead. On the following possession, Dela Rosa split her free throws to put the Blue Eagles on championship point. She later sealed the win with a layup inside following a defensive stop.

“Laking tulong sa akin nun kasi na-improve ko yung individual skills ko at maglaro sa iba’t ibang setting,” said Dela Rosa, who is also a member of the Gilas Women U23 squad that will compete in the FIBA 3x3 Nations League and Manila Gilas 3x3 that is part of the FIBA 3x3 Women’s Series.

Calago chipped in seven points, while rookie Kai Oani added three. Shane Salvani paced FEU with nine points.

Ateneo dethroned defending champion UST in the semifinals, 14-10, with Dela Rosa registering seven points and 12 boards. FEU, on the other hand, edged second-seeded UP, 13-12, to make the final.

In the men’s bronze medal match, Ray Allen Torres hit the game-winner with 9:52.2 remaining, lifting Adamson to a 21-20 win over NU.

In the women’s bronze match, CJ Maglupay and UST outlasted UP, 15-14.

FEU’s JR Pasaol and UST’s Karylle Sierba were named Rookies of the Year in the collegiate division.

In the high school ranks, FEU-Diliman’s Liam Salangsang (boys), UST’s Barby Dajao (girls), and Sky Jazul (junior high school boys) were recognized as MVPs in their respective categories.

Ateneo’s Tyler Templo received Rookie of the Year honors in the girls’ division, as there were no other rookies in the boys’ field.